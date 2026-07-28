Give Dated Builder-Grade Doors A Fluted Upgrade That's Sleek And Modern

It's important for doors to function properly, but it's nice when they look good, too. Builder-grade doors can feel dated and plain, but you don't have to settle for the default option. Bring them up to date by turning them into stylish fluted doors with some dowel rods and wood glue. You may also want to pick up some paint or stain that matches your door (or a new color if you want to redo the entire door), if you don't have some leftover from the last time you painted it. Even beyond your full-size builder-grade bedroom or closet doors, you can use this technique to tackle dated kitchen cabinets or even combine it with this no reno way to update a kitchen island.

The dowel rods can be glued onto the door in a row, creating a nice fluted effect. It works best on doors with panels, since you can fit the dowels into the recessed area. This gives you the impact of a decorative fluted door without needing to spend the time covering the entire thing. Plus, with the dowels recessed into the door, you won't need to worry about them sticking out awkwardly. It will look more like the fluting is a natural part of the door rather than something glued onto the front. You can add sleek frame out panels to interior doors with some thin wood or similar materials if they don't already have them. However, if you have enough dowel rods, glue, and patience, you can also cover a flat door.