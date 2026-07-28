Give Dated Builder-Grade Doors A Fluted Upgrade That's Sleek And Modern
It's important for doors to function properly, but it's nice when they look good, too. Builder-grade doors can feel dated and plain, but you don't have to settle for the default option. Bring them up to date by turning them into stylish fluted doors with some dowel rods and wood glue. You may also want to pick up some paint or stain that matches your door (or a new color if you want to redo the entire door), if you don't have some leftover from the last time you painted it. Even beyond your full-size builder-grade bedroom or closet doors, you can use this technique to tackle dated kitchen cabinets or even combine it with this no reno way to update a kitchen island.
The dowel rods can be glued onto the door in a row, creating a nice fluted effect. It works best on doors with panels, since you can fit the dowels into the recessed area. This gives you the impact of a decorative fluted door without needing to spend the time covering the entire thing. Plus, with the dowels recessed into the door, you won't need to worry about them sticking out awkwardly. It will look more like the fluting is a natural part of the door rather than something glued onto the front. You can add sleek frame out panels to interior doors with some thin wood or similar materials if they don't already have them. However, if you have enough dowel rods, glue, and patience, you can also cover a flat door.
Giving your dated doors DIY dowel fluting
Start by measuring the surface you want to cover, whether that's the inside of a panel or your entire door, so that you know how many dowels to get. When in doubt, get a few more than you think you'll need, just in case. You can always use leftover dowel rods for other DIYs like this modern plant stand. In addition to the surface area, consider the depth of the panel. Dowel rods can be found in a variety of sizes, and you should choose the diameter that best matches your door. If the diameter isn't a good fit, it could leave your door with bumps or dips. You can cut or sand dowel rods that are too long or thick if necessary. You can paint the dowels before or after attaching them, depending on your preference.
Remove the door first so that the dowels can lie flat to dry. If your builder-grade door has raised panels, you can use spray foam to fill the dips, then cut or sand it flat. Start at one edge of the panel and place one dowel rod at a time. Fit them tightly against each other for a seamless fluted look. Take your door from dated to darling by adding decorative trim to the edges of the panels or leave them flat for a sleek look. Another option is to add caulk between the rods, making the fluting look more cohesive. Add clamps or weights to keep the rods in place while they dry, then reattach the doors. All that's left is to admire how modern your once-dated builder-grade doors look now!