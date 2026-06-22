Forget The Reno: A Smarter Way To Update Builder-Grade Kitchen Islands

Builder-grade products tend to emphasize functionality over appearance, and some can look downright plain. If this describes your kitchen island, the rest of your kitchen may be experiencing a case of the blahs. Don't worry — you don't need to call a contractor or replace the island. YouTube user HealthyGroceryGirl demonstrates how easy it is to do build your dream kitchen yourself without getting into an expensive renovation project.

No, we're not talking about installing a new countertop or sprucing up the doors with glass or ornate lattice, all of which can get expensive. For this project, you only need some basic wood trim, a nail gun, a can of primer, a can of paint, and some painting supplies. It doesn't sound like much — and it isn't — but with this, you can customize your island to help it better complement the rest of your kitchen décor. HealthyGroceryGirl used a black topcoat to transform her island, but you can use any color, and you don't have to be all monochromatic about it. Different colors on the facing and the trim — or different shades of the same color — can add complexity to an otherwise uninspiring kitchen design scheme.

Besides paint (which should have some gloss to make it easier to clean), you'll need filler to patch nail holes and nicks on the cabinet facing. If you have some left over from another project, drywall joint compound makes an excellent filler. Otherwise, choose a non-shrinking, wood filler that can be sanded.