Give Ugly Interior Doors A Sleek, Sophisticated Look With This Modern Refresh
When it comes to homes stuck with outdated or lackluster builder-grade features, finding affordable, DIY-friendly ways to add upscale character and charm is essential for elevating the aesthetic of your house without a full-blown renovation. And sure, we've all heard suggestions like painting the kitchen cabinets or Joanna Gaines' clever trick for adding picture frame molding to a wall, but Timeless Home Edit (@timeless.home.edit) explained on TikTok how paying attention to the small details, like interior doors in transitional spaces, can really level up the look of your home.
The TikToker shared how she used simple strips of wood molding and flat MDF panels to transform outdated her '90's-style six-panel interior doors into upscale two-panel doors with contemporary raised molding details for only about $60 per door. Because the moldings are simply applied to surface, you could also use an easier version of the technique to upgrade flat slab interior doors. So, without further ado, let's embark on the DIY adventure to transform your boring, outdated interior doors with the luxe upgrade your home has been waiting for.
Getting materials and prepping the door slab for the project
To prepare for the project of elevating your interior doors, head to the hardware store, and choose a decorative molding with the profile of your choice. If you have lever doors, the TikToker recommends using a molding ½ inch thick or less to prevent hitting your hand on it when you operate the door. For the interior panel, look for a ⅛-inch-thick sheet of MDF to match a smooth panel door or a veneered material to match a textured wood grain finish. Alternatively, you can sand the faux-grain texture out of the perimeter frame first to create a smooth texture on the areas that will remain exposed.
When all supplies are in hand, pop the pin out of the hinge to remove the door from the jamb, and lay it flat on a pair of sawhorses (or similar support), as it will be easier to work with this way. Sand the door all over with 80 to 120-grit sandpaper to remove the existing sheen and prep the door for paint. For additional insulation, you can fill the recesses with spray foam, removing the excess with an insulation knife and sanding it smooth when dry, though this is not required if you prefer to skip these steps. Now that your door slab is prepped, you're ready to begin applying the materials for an updated style.
Make an updated door panel style with molding and MDF panels
To make over your ugly old interior doors with a fresh look, begin by measuring for the decorative molding frame that will surround the outer perimeter of the recessed panels. Keep in mind that the moldings will have the corners cut at 45 degrees, so plan accordingly when measuring and cutting. Using a miter saw or hand saw with a miter box, cut the 45-degree corners to form a rectangular frame around the outside of all panels. Adhere the molding to the door with construction adhesive or wood glue for hollow core doors, or use a nail gun for solid core doors.
Next, measure the interior of the frame to get the panel inset sizing. Trim your panels with a circular saw, or plan ahead to have the hardware store cut them for you. Use wood glue or construction adhesive to secure the panels to the inside of the molding box, placing something heavy on top while it dries to ensure that everything stays flat and in place. Sand the panel and moldings, then caulk all the seams to prep for paint. Finally, prime and paint the interior door in your desired color, and remount them on the hinges when dry. And there you have it –- an easy and affordable way to take your interior doors from outdated to outstanding for only $60.