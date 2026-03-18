Give Ugly Interior Doors A Sleek, Sophisticated Look With This Modern Refresh

To prepare for the project of elevating your interior doors, head to the hardware store, and choose a decorative molding with the profile of your choice. If you have lever doors, the TikToker recommends using a molding ½ inch thick or less to prevent hitting your hand on it when you operate the door. For the interior panel, look for a ⅛-inch-thick sheet of MDF to match a smooth panel door or a veneered material to match a textured wood grain finish. Alternatively, you can sand the faux-grain texture out of the perimeter frame first to create a smooth texture on the areas that will remain exposed.

When all supplies are in hand, pop the pin out of the hinge to remove the door from the jamb, and lay it flat on a pair of sawhorses (or similar support), as it will be easier to work with this way. Sand the door all over with 80 to 120-grit sandpaper to remove the existing sheen and prep the door for paint. For additional insulation, you can fill the recesses with spray foam, removing the excess with an insulation knife and sanding it smooth when dry, though this is not required if you prefer to skip these steps. Now that your door slab is prepped, you're ready to begin applying the materials for an updated style.