Upgrade Interior Doors From Plain To Picturesque With A Low-Cost DIY

In the video, Erin Marshall of @liveprettyonapenny uses picture frame molding and cuts the ends at a 45-degree angle, then attaches it to the door using a battery-powered nail gun. This miter saw from Olympia Tools is around $20 and has a slot for 45-degree angles, making it easy to trim your millwork. Once installed, caulk the edges and fill nail holes with wood putty for a clean finish.

Since you were promised there would be "no YouTube tutorials required," you can also install picture frame molding using panels already made into square or rectangular shapes. These Ekena Millwork panels come in a large selection of sizes to fit any doorframe. Attach using a brad nailer or Liquid Nails, a construction-level adhesive that costs less than $3 for a 10-ounce bottle. Or take it a step further with peel-and-stick millwork, which requires no additional tools.

Add the molding first, then paint the door and molding together, as per the video. This way, you can cover up any holes made during installation. If you are using Liquid Nails or the peel-and-stick option, you may find it easier to paint the door and millwork separately prior to installation (and you won't be left with the unpainted outline of molding on the door if you decide to remove it). If you want to make the molding pop, try painting it with a different color than the one on the door.