Use Curtain Rings For This Affordable Dollar Tree DIY To Organize Your Blankets

Bulky blankets and bedding are frustrating to store because of their size. If you're tired of struggling to find a place for your fluffy throws, shower curtain rings are a surprisingly nifty way to maximize your storage. This smart Dollar Tree DIY for storing blankets and towels requires only three plastic baskets and a pack of curtain rings. On TikTok, Hometalk showed how easy it is to assemble this hanging organizer. Within a few minutes, you will transform your storage space by adding three vertical baskets that neatly fit large items like blankets, comforters, and sheets.

Tiered hanging storage baskets can cost over $40 at retail stores, but Hometalk's Dollar Tree trick offers a much more affordable alternative. The large rectangular slotted baskets and a package of 12 clear plastic shower curtain rings cost $1.50, bringing the total cost to about $6 for two baskets and sets of rings. If your local store is out of these items, Dollar Tree carries many other plastic and wire baskets that could be upcycled with the same method. Metal shower curtain rings are also a good substitute for the plastic ones and look a little more stylish.

This smarter way to store blankets without clutter hangs directly from the rod in your closet. Alternatively, use a rack or hooks to suspend your baskets from the wall. Though Dollar Tree's plastic bins aren't the most beautiful, they'll make your storage more functional.