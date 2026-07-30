Use Curtain Rings For This Affordable Dollar Tree DIY To Organize Your Blankets
Bulky blankets and bedding are frustrating to store because of their size. If you're tired of struggling to find a place for your fluffy throws, shower curtain rings are a surprisingly nifty way to maximize your storage. This smart Dollar Tree DIY for storing blankets and towels requires only three plastic baskets and a pack of curtain rings. On TikTok, Hometalk showed how easy it is to assemble this hanging organizer. Within a few minutes, you will transform your storage space by adding three vertical baskets that neatly fit large items like blankets, comforters, and sheets.
Tiered hanging storage baskets can cost over $40 at retail stores, but Hometalk's Dollar Tree trick offers a much more affordable alternative. The large rectangular slotted baskets and a package of 12 clear plastic shower curtain rings cost $1.50, bringing the total cost to about $6 for two baskets and sets of rings. If your local store is out of these items, Dollar Tree carries many other plastic and wire baskets that could be upcycled with the same method. Metal shower curtain rings are also a good substitute for the plastic ones and look a little more stylish.
This smarter way to store blankets without clutter hangs directly from the rod in your closet. Alternatively, use a rack or hooks to suspend your baskets from the wall. Though Dollar Tree's plastic bins aren't the most beautiful, they'll make your storage more functional.
How to build a hanging organizer with Dollar Tree supplies
To construct this inventive storage solution, Hometalk's DIYer attached the baskets to the shower curtain rings. Make four chains of three rings each. Clip a chain into the holes in the plastic near the basket's rim. Repeat this on the other side of the container, so that both sides of the bin have a hanger of equal length. Now, secure the opposite ends of the chains onto holes in the bottom of the next bin. Repeat once more to link all three bins together. If you need more storage and have enough vertical space, you might attach a fourth basket.
To hang the organizer, add two curtain rings on each side of the top basket. Since shower rings are designed to fit over a curtain rod, they should slip perfectly over the bar in your closet. If your closet doesn't already have a rod, consider installing a tension rod in your storage space or clipping the rings onto wire shelves.
@hometalk
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Place your folded blankets in the baskets for convenient storage. Before overloading your DIY organizer, add a few blankets and check that the shower curtain rods can support the weight. Besides cozy sheets and blankets, this project makes a lovely DIY hanging storage for stuffed animals, toys, and clothes. In a linen closet, the Dollar Tree organizer would be great for cleaning supplies and towels. Pieces made from smaller baskets could add entryway, kitchen, or bathroom storage for smaller items, too.