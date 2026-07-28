Not Birdbaths Or Planters: She Turns Old Bricks Into Charming Outdoor Decor That Bookworms Will Love

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As the saying goes, "A room without books is like a body without a soul." And seemingly, the same mentality applies to the garden. Of course, the obligatory bird bath or ornamental planter are highly-encouraged accessories for any outdoor space, but believe it or not, so are your favorite stories. One innovative DIYer on Instagram added a literary touch to her yard with adorable book bricks, and readers everywhere are virtually dog earring her instructional video.

Creator @emilywelchstyle on Instagram proves there are plenty of ways to reuse household items in the garden. Rather than leave unused bricks in the shed, she decided to take the foam, rectangular boxes and transform them into her favorite reads. The simple, entertaining, and wallet-friendly project requires a few accessories: Paint, trays, brushes and sponges, acrylic paint pens, and Mod Podge. The Nicpro 32 colors outdoor acrylic paint set is a weather-resistant option that works well for foam bricks. If you're planning to use an actual clay brick, masonry paint is well suited for the material and will help prevent wear and tear. You'll also want to apply a masonry primer beforehand. It's important to take weather into consideration when painting brick for the outdoors and be mindful of moisture levels.