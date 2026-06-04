'I'll Bring The Ice': DIYer Turns Dollar Tree Crates Into A Rolling Outdoor Bar

Before this backyard bar idea gets underway, gather the necessary supplies à la Brooklyn B. Start with the basics: Six large wooden Dollar Tree crates, four caster wheels, peel-and-stick tiles that mimic tin ceilings, like ReWallpaper's distressed tin tile wallpaper, and a large panel of wood. You'll need a drill and screws to piece everything together, as well as heavy-duty glue like E6000+Plus multipurpose adhesive to ensure the tile sticks to the wood, plus a box cutter knife to do away with the excess peel-and-stick material. For the final touches, find spray paint in the color of your choosing and a wood finish to touch up the surface.

Now it's time to bring your al fresco dining ideas to life. Start by placing the crates on top of each other, three on the bottom and three on the top. Use a drill to screw each corner together. Once the crates are securely fastened, screw four caster wheels to the bottom of the structure — one on each corner. Next, apply glue to the wood followed by your peel-and-stick surface, cutting away any excess, if necessary. When it's dry, spray paint the peel-and-stick tiles, if you so choose. Finally, you'll drill your wooden panel to the top of the surface and smooth it down with a wood finish.

When all is said and done, accessorize. This craft calls for fun glasses, cute plates, and a pitcher of your go-to cocktail. What's more, the inside of the bar provides shelving where you can house all of your trinkets. Consider adding small pots of herbs along the top of the surface, like Brooklyn B does, so you have the appropriate cocktail garnishes close at hand. Cheers!