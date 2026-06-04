'I'll Bring The Ice': DIYer Turns Dollar Tree Crates Into A Rolling Outdoor Bar
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The recipe for a successful BBQ is simple: Juicy burgers, cold cocktails, and a little bit of sunshine. Now that the warm weather has arrived, meal prep and bartending are starting to gravitate away from kitchen countertops and onto backyard dining setups, so you'll need to be prepared. After all, there's nothing more frustrating than running indoors when you're hosting guests on the patio. Fortunately, creator heybrooklynb on Instagram has provided some inspiration for an easy and necessary DIY outdoor furniture project that streamlines the prep process: A bar on wheels.
Customizable, wallet-friendly, and easy to execute, this project is perfect for those who love outdoor entertaining and need a place to concoct crowd-pleasers like margaritas and daiquiris. Not only does the crafter's adorable bar provide the necessary surface for mixing drinks, but it also allows for ample storage space for accessories. (Think fun glasses, cute straws, and kitschy cocktail napkins.) All you need to do is venture to Dollar Tree for a few wooden crates at $10 a pop, and you're one step closer to your (mobile) bar.
How to create a mobile outdoor bar for summer entertaining
Before this backyard bar idea gets underway, gather the necessary supplies à la Brooklyn B. Start with the basics: Six large wooden Dollar Tree crates, four caster wheels, peel-and-stick tiles that mimic tin ceilings, like ReWallpaper's distressed tin tile wallpaper, and a large panel of wood. You'll need a drill and screws to piece everything together, as well as heavy-duty glue like E6000+Plus multipurpose adhesive to ensure the tile sticks to the wood, plus a box cutter knife to do away with the excess peel-and-stick material. For the final touches, find spray paint in the color of your choosing and a wood finish to touch up the surface.
Now it's time to bring your al fresco dining ideas to life. Start by placing the crates on top of each other, three on the bottom and three on the top. Use a drill to screw each corner together. Once the crates are securely fastened, screw four caster wheels to the bottom of the structure — one on each corner. Next, apply glue to the wood followed by your peel-and-stick surface, cutting away any excess, if necessary. When it's dry, spray paint the peel-and-stick tiles, if you so choose. Finally, you'll drill your wooden panel to the top of the surface and smooth it down with a wood finish.
When all is said and done, accessorize. This craft calls for fun glasses, cute plates, and a pitcher of your go-to cocktail. What's more, the inside of the bar provides shelving where you can house all of your trinkets. Consider adding small pots of herbs along the top of the surface, like Brooklyn B does, so you have the appropriate cocktail garnishes close at hand. Cheers!