Woman Turns Vintage Dishware Into Beautiful Storage With Thrifted Door Knobs

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Thrifting is all about having a positive attitude while managing (or having realistic) expectations. So, while you want to be on the lookout for the rare vintage dinnerware you'd be lucky to find at an estate sale or thrift store, you don't want to overlook regular pieces, especially when they're on clearance. For instance, even if they aren't part of a prized set, you can still use thrifted plates to DIY a gallery wall alternative that feels fresh and different. Add thrifted door knobs to the mix, and you can bid boring hooks goodbye. Following this train of thought, themainstcottageco has posted a TikTok video highlighting how this simple idea can lead to beautiful storage options for your home.

To transform thrifted door knobs into chic entryway storage on a budget, you'll need to thrift a few plates (or small trays). Since they'll also be decorating your wall, ensure they aren't chipped or sport cracks. Once you have your dishware, grab the same number of knobs as well. While any piece will do, see if you can find ones with a bit of personality or decorative finish. If the hardware selection is a little bleak at your local thrift store, feel free to pick one or two door handles for this idea. For a more dramatic look, get a few vintage-looking photo frames, too. With the essentials out of the way, gather the auxiliary supplies. To illustrate, you'll need dedicated plate hangers, like Bilillo's 4-pack of Heavy Duty Wire Plate Holders or Disc's Adhesive option. Keep in mind that in both cases, you'll need to have pre-drilled screws in place. You'll also require a strong adhesive, such as E6000. You can pick up some spray paint, too, though it's optional.