Vinegar Vs. Bleach For Mold: Which Is Better?

It's small, but mighty — microscopic mold drifts through the air and starts reproducing when it lands on a damp or wet surface. Once it starts growing, mold can be tough to get rid of, especially in humid areas of your home, like the bathroom or near your windows. Fortunately, you don't have to live with mold growth in your home, as there are ways to kill it, using either bleach or vinegar. But which one is better? The answer is — it's complicated. Bleach and vinegar both have their benefits and drawbacks, and in some cases, using one is the right call rather than using the other. Before you reach for the bleach, or the vinegar, know what you're getting into and whether the cleaner you've chosen will do the job.

No matter which one you use to tackle mold growth, remember to always take safety precautions. Wear rubber gloves, goggles, and an N-95 mask to avoid skin or eye irritation and reduce the risk of breathing in mold spores, which can trigger respiratory problems. And, if you have asthma or other breathing difficulties or know you're allergic to mold, this is a job to pass off to another member of your household.