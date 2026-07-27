What To Do With Your Tomatoes In August To Ensure They Ripen Before The End Of The Season

If you're growing your own tomatoes due to the shortage, you should know that caring for your plants doesn't stop once harvest season arrives! Keeping them healthy while your tomatoes finish ripening is important, but encouraging the fruit to ripen faster is also helpful. Early autumn storms, unexpected frosts, or even just back-to-school chaos could leave your tomatoes in the lurch if they aren't ready to harvest. Luckily, there are steps you can take this August to help them finish ripening.

To start, make some simple adjustments to your care routine. Slowly reduce the amount of water you give your plants. This can cause the plant to speed up the development of the fruits and seeds, as it's trying to finish production before it fully dries out. Be careful with how quickly and how much you reduce the watering. Too much of a decrease, or doing so during intense heat, could backfire and lead to smaller fruits and slower ripening. During early August, just water a bit less than you typically do. You can also fertilize your tomato plants to get them across the finish line, but be careful what kind you choose. Nitrogen-heavy fertilizers will cause the plant to focus on leaf growth, not fruits. Stick to phosphorus-heavy fertilizers, as they can help the tomatoes develop and ripen properly. You can also refer to these expert tips for fertilizing tomatoes for more guidance.