Japan's Take On This Kitchen Staple Is Something We Want In Our Homes
Japan's take on this kitchen staple is natural and stylish, and it would fit right into nearly all Western home décor. We already want the luxury towels found only in Japan, but now we're inspired by these adorable and functional Japanese straw trivets. These coveted trivets are made from rice straw (also known as "wara," the Japanese word for straw). Round like small wreaths and raised off the table, straw trivets let you set hot dishes and teapots down while still protecting the surface.
Authentic straw trivets are made from the same rice straw as tatami mats, the soft and smooth flooring material found in traditional Japanese homes and inns. Like coasters for sweet tea in the American South or saucers for a cuppa hot tea in the United Kingdom, these trivets protect wooden surfaces from burn marks or rings. Unlike coasters, these trivets vary in size, shape, and materials, and hold everything from teapots to plants.
Japanese trivets are made in three different styles: straw, iron, and wood. We're captivated by the straw one, but the iron and wood styles reflect Japan's history and culture. Examples of cast iron trivets with cultural influences include the Iwachu Cast Iron Trivet, which is shaped like a traditional Japanese chrysanthemum, or the TENZO Hinoki Fish Trivet, a cypress wood design reflecting the island nation's fishing heritage.
How to use a Japanese trivet in your home
Farmhouse? BoHo? Minimalist? No matter your style, these charming trivets can fit right in. The neutral color palette, overlapping textures, and vintage feel of straw trivets make it a good fit for both a coastal farmhouse and a modern farmhouse style. The woven look matches minimalist decor with its simplicity and warm, natural fibers. And for maximalists? Go for it all. It's functional and beautiful, and not just for the dining table.
Use it for perfect plants. A straw trivet can easily work as a coaster under a plant. It allows air to flow through the reed and protects your counter space. It showcases the trivet, pot, and plant. Play with sizes for various pots and pans, or set up a flawless table with the trivet as the focal point. Or, use them to make your tablescape look fancy by adding height to vases or glassware with trivets.
You can also use them as wall decorations. These KAMA-ASA Straw Trivets feature looped handles and come in small, medium, and large sizes. Imagine the look you can create by hanging a few in different sizes on a kitchen or living room wall. The possibilities for decorating your space with this unique find are both practical and almost endless. This Japanese kitchen staple may become a new favorite for many people.