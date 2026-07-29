Japan's Take On This Kitchen Staple Is Something We Want In Our Homes

Japan's take on this kitchen staple is natural and stylish, and it would fit right into nearly all Western home décor. We already want the luxury towels found only in Japan, but now we're inspired by these adorable and functional Japanese straw trivets. These coveted trivets are made from rice straw (also known as "wara," the Japanese word for straw). Round like small wreaths and raised off the table, straw trivets let you set hot dishes and teapots down while still protecting the surface.

Authentic straw trivets are made from the same rice straw as tatami mats, the soft and smooth flooring material found in traditional Japanese homes and inns. Like coasters for sweet tea in the American South or saucers for a cuppa hot tea in the United Kingdom, these trivets protect wooden surfaces from burn marks or rings. Unlike coasters, these trivets vary in size, shape, and materials, and hold everything from teapots to plants.

Japanese trivets are made in three different styles: straw, iron, and wood. We're captivated by the straw one, but the iron and wood styles reflect Japan's history and culture. Examples of cast iron trivets with cultural influences include the Iwachu Cast Iron Trivet, which is shaped like a traditional Japanese chrysanthemum, or the TENZO Hinoki Fish Trivet, a cypress wood design reflecting the island nation's fishing heritage.