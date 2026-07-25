Turn Old Plastic Bottles Into A DIY Air Conditioner To Beat The Summer Heat
Summer heat is in full swing, and if you don't have an air conditioner, the temperature inside your home probably feels brutal. Whether your air conditioning is temporarily broken or you don't have one at all, there's an easy DIY solution to cool down a room without AC. Fans aren't typically enough in hot, humid weather, but a few frozen plastic bottles will quickly upgrade your cooling system. By attaching the water bottles to the back of the fan or placing them in front of it, colder air will flow from the spinning blades instantly. Online, people across social media and lifestyle magazines have tried this trick to lower the temperature of a room with good results.
In a pinch, this nifty trick should make a room in your home feel significantly more comfortable despite the summer heat. Any fan will be helpful, including floor fans and small desk fans. However, oscillating models will help to spread the cold air across the space, cooling the room faster.
This DIY air conditioner is a smart way to reuse water bottles, but large soda bottles are fantastic for making bigger ice holders. Consider repurposing reusable water bottles if you don't have any disposable plastic. Your homemade AC unit should last for a few hours before the ice melts, providing some relief from the heat. Even if you don't remember to freeze the bottles ahead of time, this impromptu cooling station can still be crafted using ice cubes.
How to transform a regular fan into a DIY AC unit
With pedestal-style standing fans, the most efficient way to chill the air is to tie two frozen bottles to the back of the fan with zip ties or rubber bands. Remove the front cover, and slip a zip tie through the wires at the back of the fan. Secure your frozen bottle upside down, tightening the zip tie around the bottom of the bottle. Place a tie around the neck of the bottle as well to prevent it from falling. Repeat to attach another frozen bottle on the other side before replacing the cover. Lay a towel around the base of the fan to catch any water droplets that fall from the condensation on the bottles.
This method works best with tall, round fans and is great for oscillating models. Floor fans or desk fans may not hold heavy, ice-filled bottles. Instead, set the ice-filled containers inside a tray, and place them behind or in front of a stationary fan.
When filling the plastic bottles for the freezer, leave room for the water to expand as it turns into ice. Adding a little bit of salt may help the water to stay colder for longer. Otherwise, cut the bottom of the bottle into a flap, and fill it with ice cubes. Poking holes in the plastic will help to draw air through your chilling mechanisms and out of the fan. This hack might not be enough to keep your home completely cool in a brutal heatwave, but it will help you feel more comfortable.