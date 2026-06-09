Cool Down A Room Without AC With An Easy DIY Solution

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As the mercury climbs ever higher and the summer heat builds up, you're glad to have air conditioning to keep your home cool and comfortable. But what if your air conditioner decides to take a summer vacation and breaks down, there's a power outage, or you just don't want to deal with the skyrocketing electric bill? Whatever your reason for being without AC, a key secret to keeping your home cool during a heatwave is preventing the heat from coming in.

Blocking the sunlight with blinds, curtains, or shutters is one way to keep the indoor temperature down, but closing gaps and cracks will minimize any chance of heat sneaking in. Just as you would caulk and seal to prepare your house for winter temperatures, you want to caulk and seal along windows, doors, and any other minor openings to prep your home for summer heat. When paired with quality insulation in the home, air sealing it can help lower your energy bills by up to 15%, according to the EPA.

Move your hand along the frame of a closed door or window. If you feel air coming through, that's a sure sign that it's time to reseal. You could also check trouble spots, like around doors or windows, with a flashlight to see if light seeps in anywhere, indicating a gap. Other signs that your windows and doors might need new caulk or weatherstripping include high levels of dust and pollen inside the home and significant noise pollution from outdoors. Along with windows and doors, consider sealing around openings inside and entering your home, such as those by outlets, dryer vents, air ducts, and cable or utility lines.