Swap The Pricey Trellis For A DIY Using A Common Tool Already In Your Shed

Decorative trellises that enhance the look of your garden aren't always cheap, but there's a more creative way to show off your climbing plants. Rather than buying a new trellis, you can use an old garden tool to support your plants. As shown by Great Home Ideas on YouTube, a shovel with a wooden handle doubles as an adorable trellis that gives your garden cottagecore vibes. Whether you need a small trellis for a potted plant or a larger piece to stand in your garden, this DIY is a fun, cute, and budget-friendly solution. To build a bigger trellis, you'll need at least three garden tools, some scrap wood, a drill, and screws.

There are a few ways to construct this project that will allow you to craft different types of structures. Make a flat, fan, or tipi-style trellis, or just a simple garden stake to train your plants and decorate your outdoor space. If you don't have enough spare shovels to complete this DIY, other long-handled garden tools are perfect substitutes. A pitchfork and a rake can be attached to your shovel to build a whimsical support structure. Thrifted tools will work well for this project if you need the shovel in the back of your shed for gardening purposes.

While a simple fan-style wood trellis can cost over $25, try giving an old shovel second life as garden decor for an affordable and functional alternative. Other worn out tools, like saws and trimmers, can be attached to the trellis to create rustic garden decor.