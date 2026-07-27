Swap The Pricey Trellis For A DIY Using A Common Tool Already In Your Shed
Decorative trellises that enhance the look of your garden aren't always cheap, but there's a more creative way to show off your climbing plants. Rather than buying a new trellis, you can use an old garden tool to support your plants. As shown by Great Home Ideas on YouTube, a shovel with a wooden handle doubles as an adorable trellis that gives your garden cottagecore vibes. Whether you need a small trellis for a potted plant or a larger piece to stand in your garden, this DIY is a fun, cute, and budget-friendly solution. To build a bigger trellis, you'll need at least three garden tools, some scrap wood, a drill, and screws.
There are a few ways to construct this project that will allow you to craft different types of structures. Make a flat, fan, or tipi-style trellis, or just a simple garden stake to train your plants and decorate your outdoor space. If you don't have enough spare shovels to complete this DIY, other long-handled garden tools are perfect substitutes. A pitchfork and a rake can be attached to your shovel to build a whimsical support structure. Thrifted tools will work well for this project if you need the shovel in the back of your shed for gardening purposes.
While a simple fan-style wood trellis can cost over $25, try giving an old shovel second life as garden decor for an affordable and functional alternative. Other worn out tools, like saws and trimmers, can be attached to the trellis to create rustic garden decor.
Building a trellis with an old garden shovel
To make the simplest trellis, use a knife or chisel to shave the end of the shovel's handle into a point. Now, it'll function like a garden stake. Stick the garden tool into a potted plant to train the vines. If the shovel is too long, cut the handle down before shaping the end. Luckily, a flat or fan shaped trellis will also be extremely easy to build.
Arrange three shovels or tools of similar lengths side by side, bringing the ends closer together if you'd prefer a fan shape. Now, use scrap wood or leftover garden stakes to build an inexpensive DIY trellis for climbing plants. Place a narrow plank of wood horizontally across all of the tools' handles and screw it into each with a drill. Repeat with three boards to securely attach the shovels. This creates the shape of your trellis, forming a grid to hold long, trailing stems. If your garden would benefit more from a tipi type of trellis, you can still upcycle your shovel and tools. Tie the tops of your tools together with strong wire, arranging the handles so that they are wide at the bottom and narrow at the top.
Insert the wooden handles into the soil beside your vining plants. While the frame neatly supports your plants, the rustic shovel and tools add farmhouse style decoration to your yard. For an even cuter look, wrap and tie jute around the joints of the support.