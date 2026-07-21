Skip The Trellis: There's A More Creative Way To Show Off Climbing Plants

There's something so captivating and whimsical about plants with vines that love to wander. Often prolific growers, climbing plants reach for the sun by using walls, trees, fences, bushes, railings, and trellises to their advantage. Climbers typically lack stems with enough strength to facilitate upright growth. Without these support systems, they may sprawl across the ground until they find something to latch onto or struggle to thrive. That's why providing your climbers with things to climb on is so important. But do you really need to spend your hard-earned dough on expensive trellises? Not with a fallen tree branch and a little bit of good old-fashioned elbow grease, you don't!

If you're looking for an easy and inexpensive DIY trellis, this is it. To craft a useful and sweetly rustic trellis for your garden, you only need a fallen branch, some pruners or a hand saw, and a drill with some screws. The finished product is a wooden ladder that's perfect for magical things like vines and gnomes to climb. Simply lean it against a fence or a wall and let your garden do the rest. What we love about this project is that it's so organic in nature that you don't need to have any real building chops to pull this off. It doesn't require straight lines and precise measurements. Matter of fact, if the final product is a little cockeyed or the steps aren't quite the same size, it adds to the charm. But remember: It won't be a permanent fixture, as the wood will naturally begin to break down after a few years.