Give An Old Shovel A Second Life As Adorable Garden Decor
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At almost every point in time, finding old gardening gear around the house is a piece of cake, but finding a use for it isn't as easy. Once an old shovel has lost its shine, started to rust, or had the handle fall off, it can be tempting to send it into the trash pile. But, as the age old adage says, "one person's junk is another's treasure," and you might find with a little elbow grease and some creativity, you can transform that spade into a diamond. If you've been looking for gorgeous modern farmhouse decor ideas that can be used in a garden too, this is a great project to start with. It's low cost, low maintenance, and an easy way to give any garden bed a quick country-chic glow-up.
The trick to this repurposing craft is to ditch the handle end of the shovel and work with the top. It gets cleaned up, painted, and decorated with lettering to celebrate a "good harvest" or "life on the farm". Stick the neck of the spade into a planter, your garden bed, or at the edge of a window box for a quirky statement piece that's sure to draw the eye and enhance the gardener aesthetic on your property. Now all you need are some fast-growing plants that will make your patio smell incredible or some colorful blooms to go with it.
Repurposing your old shovel
To get your own rustic garden decor with an old shovel, you'll need to pick up a few things. Head to the hardware store for sandpaper, spray paint like Rust Oleum Painter's Touch Ultra Spray Paint, a peel-and-stick decal like Whaline Farmhouse Rub On Decals and a sealant spray like Rust Oleum Gloss Crystal Clear. After sanding down any rust or rough edges on the metal shovel, give it a coat of paint, let it dry, stick on your chosen decal, and cover it in a clear coat of Mod Podge. Scrape off the decal paper after a day and add your creation to your garden to enhance the farm fresh aesthetic. This project is so easy, you'll be wondering what other essential garden tools for home gardeners you can repurpose, and there's plenty of room for customization too.
Skip the paint and embrace the rust by coating the metal in glue, sprinkling on cinnamon, and giving it another top coat of adhesive. For a tarnished look, spray on silver paint on the shovel head, dapple with a plastic bag until sticky and then scrunch on some black paint to "scuff up" the metal. You don't have to plant this shovel in soil, either. You can leave the handle on and stand it against the front porch, or try it on a smaller spade and hang it from a door hook in place of a traditional wreath. Get creative, and you'll have a personalized outdoor decor piece bursting with charm.