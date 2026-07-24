Not Once A Month - Here's How Often You Should Clean Vinyl Siding
Vinyl siding elevates the visual appearance of your house and protects it against nature's vagaries, UV rays, and filth. Plus, it's durable and demands negligible maintenance. In fact, washing it too frequently will damage the exterior sooner, as excess water may seep behind the siding, attracting mildew. Regular scrubbing will also make it rough and may even lead to tiny cavities that'll collect more dirt. All this could void your siding's warranty and leave you with expensive repairs. However, this doesn't mean you should leave it to its devices. If you overlook its upkeep, it'll develop mold, look dull, and reduce your home's curb appeal. So, to maintain a balance between these extremes, set aside an hour (or two) annually to clean your vinyl siding.
Do note that exceptions exist, as some cases require cleaning it more than once a year. For instance, if your vinyl siding is white or sports a dark brown or black shade, you'll have to clean it twice annually, since accumulated dirt and dust will be quite prominent in both cases. You can stick to an annual schedule for more forgiving colors like taupe, gray, and sage green. Moreover, if you live near the coast or a significant portion of your siding is covered by tree shade, your house will retain more moisture, promoting algae growth. Therefore, you may need to clean it more than once a year. The same applies if your house is near an active construction site, where your siding can accumulate grime and filth quickly.
Cleaning your vinyl siding annually
If well-maintained annually, vinyl siding can last anywhere between 30 and 40 years. To ensure you get a high return on investment (ROI), inspect it twice a year for damage or mold and mildew growth, and set your cleaning schedule accordingly. You can wash it by hand or use a pressure washer. In case you go with the former, grab a garden hose with a sprayer, a soft-bristle brush, a mild cleanser, and warm water. Start by hosing down your siding to remove the top layer of dirt. Then, combine the cleanser and water before dipping the brush in the solution. Now, gently scrub it in upward strokes to avoid scratches. This should remove most stains and built-up dust. When you're satisfied, rinse it again with the hose.
For stubborn stains and grime, mix ⅓ cup of detergent powder with ⅔ cup of household cleanser (think Lysol, Windex, or Clorox) and 1 gallon of water, and follow the same process. But if you're dealing with algae growth, there is an easy algae removal remedy that will breathe new life into dirty home siding. Just combine three parts of distilled white vinegar with seven parts water. However, if these methods seem too effort-intensive, switch to a power washer with a low-pressure nozzle. Pour the cleaning solution into the washer reservoir and spray straight at eye level. Remember to set the water pressure between 1,500 PSI and 2,400 PSI to avoid damaging your siding. Finally, rinse the panels before the residue crusts up and dries.