Planting Zinnias? Avoid Growing Them Near These 10 Plants

Want to add a dose of bold, bright color to your garden? Plant zinnia (Zinnia), a member of the daisy family known for its rainbow of colorful flowers, which bloom from spring until fall. However, while zinnia may add a dose of pep to your garden space, it doesn't always play nicely with other plants. In those cases, you'll want to keep them far away from each other for several reasons.

Some plants compete with zinnia for precious nutrients in the soil, meaning both will suffer if planted near each other. Others just have incompatible needs. For instance, they may want shade or tolerate drought, while zinnia loves the sun and needs regular watering. Finally, some plants can be downright hostile, restricting neighboring flowers' growth or otherwise causing harm. When growing zinnias, give them a spot in the garden that gets full sun for at least six hours a day; that has well-drained, moist soil, and that's as far as possible from the following plants.