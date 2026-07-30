Cinder Blocks Vs. Cement Blocks: What's The Difference?

In theory, a cinder and cement block might seem like the same thing. After all, they're both precast and have the same rectangular shape. However, choosing the wrong one can mean the difference between your load-bearing walls standing like a sentry for ages or crumbling with time, especially in moist areas. So, to understand the difference between the two, we got in touch with Peter Kravchuk, a contractor and carpenter, and the founder of New Day Construction. He explains to Hunker exclusively, "The main difference is the aggregate used inside the block. Traditional cinder blocks contain coal cinders or ash, which makes them lighter, more porous, and generally weaker. What people call cement blocks are usually concrete masonry units made with Portland cement and dense aggregates such as gravel or crushed stone. They are heavier, stronger, and better suited to moisture exposure and structural loads."

Consequently, cinder blocks fell out of favor after the middle of the 20th century and were replaced by cement ones instead. The latter's inherent strength and resistance to moisture just couldn't be ignored, says our expert. Today, the former has been mostly relegated to DIY projects, while the latter is necessary for structural integrity in projects, like building partition walls if your open floor plan feels overwhelming. But if you're finding it hard to differentiate between the two based on their appearances, our expert suggests assessing a block by its weight. "If you pick up a true cinder block, it feels noticeably lighter and almost chalky, and you can sometimes see the darker, ashy texture in the aggregate. A modern concrete block feels dense and solid in your hands," he says.