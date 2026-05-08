Turn Cinder Blocks Into A Simple & Stylish Backyard Bar That Doubles As A Planter

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Think cinder blocks are just for foundation walls or boring projects? Then you'll be pleasantly surprised at how creative people are with these staples of the home-building industry. HGTV has shared a unique use for the blocks via Instagram, and it combines two different purposes: entertaining and beautifying your outdoor space with flowers. It's a simple bar structure that uses cinder blocks for the columns and wood planks for the shelves and service surfaces. And the layout leaves little spots to plant colorful blooms.

This DIY is perfect if you've been trying to find unique and stylish planters. Instead of buying a mass-produced planter, you're creating a unique and inexpensive home for your favorite blooms. Constructing this unique bar yourself should save you money over premade outdoor bar sets. Home Depot and Lowe's sell standard cinder blocks for around $2 a piece. You'll need about 20 of the blocks plus two cap pieces. And if you want to get rid of cinder blocks that are in good condition, you can repurpose them into the bar to save money.

You'll also need eight 2-by-4 boards to create a shelf in the middle and on top. The inspiration project uses 6-foot-long boards. If you have enough scrap wood (or reclaimed barn wood or sturdy, safe pallet wood), you can adapt the project to use it and save more money. Landscape adhesive holds the blocks together, and you'll also need soil and flowers to fill the open holes.