Turn Cinder Blocks Into A Simple & Stylish Backyard Bar That Doubles As A Planter
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Think cinder blocks are just for foundation walls or boring projects? Then you'll be pleasantly surprised at how creative people are with these staples of the home-building industry. HGTV has shared a unique use for the blocks via Instagram, and it combines two different purposes: entertaining and beautifying your outdoor space with flowers. It's a simple bar structure that uses cinder blocks for the columns and wood planks for the shelves and service surfaces. And the layout leaves little spots to plant colorful blooms.
This DIY is perfect if you've been trying to find unique and stylish planters. Instead of buying a mass-produced planter, you're creating a unique and inexpensive home for your favorite blooms. Constructing this unique bar yourself should save you money over premade outdoor bar sets. Home Depot and Lowe's sell standard cinder blocks for around $2 a piece. You'll need about 20 of the blocks plus two cap pieces. And if you want to get rid of cinder blocks that are in good condition, you can repurpose them into the bar to save money.
You'll also need eight 2-by-4 boards to create a shelf in the middle and on top. The inspiration project uses 6-foot-long boards. If you have enough scrap wood (or reclaimed barn wood or sturdy, safe pallet wood), you can adapt the project to use it and save more money. Landscape adhesive holds the blocks together, and you'll also need soil and flowers to fill the open holes.
Build an outdoor planter bar with wood and cinder blocks
Prep the boards by cutting them to 6-foot lengths. Stain them to your preferred color, and apply a sealer to protect the wood from the weather. Leave the cinder blocks plain, or paint them to fit your outdoor decor. Once the wood and blocks are dry, you can start assembling your setup.
For the base, put two cinder blocks, side by side lengthwise. Then position a third block horizontally along one end of the two blocks. Repeat that layout on the other end, so that the outer edges of the block supports are 6 feet apart to match the boards. Laying a board on the ground helps you easily position the blocks. Add a second layer of two blocks lengthwise, but position them so half of the blocks are on the lower horizontal block and half rest on the lengthwise blocks. Glue them together with landscape adhesive. Place four of the wood planks, side by side, on top of the blocks. Then repeat your layers, exactly the same as the first step, on top of those planks. Top each side with cinder block caps, and lay the remaining four planks on top.
And that's all there is to creating a backyard bar that keeps you refreshed all summer! The parts of the lengthwise blocks that stick out from the side of the pillars are where you add your potted flowers. You could even grow mint for your mojitos or lavender for your lemonade in the little growing pockets.