This Affordable Dollar Tree DIY Transforms A Wood Dowel Into Chic Kitchen Storage

First up is painting or staining the dowel to get a look that works in your kitchen. Spray painting it gold or silver creates the look of a metal bar. You can also spray paint the hooks to dress them up. Choose the same color for the rods and hooks to make them look like one piece, or choose different colors to draw attention to the hooks.

If you want to personalize this storage solution, glue wooden beads, shapes made out of air dry clay, or small drawer knobs to the ends of the dowel. It creates a finished look and keeps the dowel from slipping off one of the hooks. You can also create more than one storage bar and hang them side-by-side or one above the other.

To hang the holder, position the hooks on the wall and hang the dowel on the plastic hooks. The original creator hangs the rod over her stovetop, but that could be dangerous if items fall off of it. Choose a location that's safe yet accessible. Then, hang the metal S hooks over the rod. Now you can store utensils, pot holders, towels, and other items over the hooks. Tools that have a hook shape on the end can go directly over the dowel. If you're looking for more creative ways to use baskets to organize your kitchen clutter, hang a small basket on one or two of the hooks to hold smaller items.