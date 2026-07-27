This Affordable Dollar Tree DIY Transforms A Wood Dowel Into Chic Kitchen Storage
Where's the spatula? And why do you have to untangle all the utensils in the holder every time you need just one? Keeping your most-used kitchen items out in the open simplifies the cooking process — you can grab that rubber scraper fast before the scrambled eggs cook onto the side of the pan. One solution you might not consider is a wooden dowel. The simple cylindrical wood rods are actually quite useful. You can use them to create cute toilet paper storage, for example. This idea, from YouTube creator The Daily DIYer, uses it as a bar for S hooks, which hold your kitchen items.
Often used to support the structure items, like shelves or furniture, dowels also work well in DIY projects, including this kitchen rack. The wooden cylinders range in diameter, often from ⅛ inch to 2 inches. Thicker dowels naturally lend more strength to the piece, so consider what you'll hang on it to choose the thickness. Longer sections benefit from thicker dowels to keep the center from sagging. Dollar Tree sells Crafter's Square Wood Dowels in two packs, or you can get longer dowels from Walmart for under $1.
You'll need Self-Adhesive Hooks or Tool Bench Removable Wall Hooks from Dollar Tree to mount the dowel. The wooden rod will sit down in the hooks, so make sure it's not too thick to fit. For the hanging portion, grab as many two-packs of Garden Collection Metal Garden Hooks as you need. A can of spray paint lets you fancy up the dowel and hooks. It's an easy, inexpensive, and cute way to add extra kitchen storage to free up space.
Hang your dowel kitchen utensil holder
First up is painting or staining the dowel to get a look that works in your kitchen. Spray painting it gold or silver creates the look of a metal bar. You can also spray paint the hooks to dress them up. Choose the same color for the rods and hooks to make them look like one piece, or choose different colors to draw attention to the hooks.
If you want to personalize this storage solution, glue wooden beads, shapes made out of air dry clay, or small drawer knobs to the ends of the dowel. It creates a finished look and keeps the dowel from slipping off one of the hooks. You can also create more than one storage bar and hang them side-by-side or one above the other.
To hang the holder, position the hooks on the wall and hang the dowel on the plastic hooks. The original creator hangs the rod over her stovetop, but that could be dangerous if items fall off of it. Choose a location that's safe yet accessible. Then, hang the metal S hooks over the rod. Now you can store utensils, pot holders, towels, and other items over the hooks. Tools that have a hook shape on the end can go directly over the dowel. If you're looking for more creative ways to use baskets to organize your kitchen clutter, hang a small basket on one or two of the hooks to hold smaller items.