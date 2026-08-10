She Grabs Dollar Tree Shower Curtain Rings & Turns Them Into Chic Countertop Storage
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Shower curtains are great at controlling rogue water splashes and offering ample privacy so two people can use a bathroom at the same time. Better yet, you don't need fancy hardware to hang them up — the budget-friendly plastic rings from Dollar Tree work well. However, if you're redecorating your bathroom, you might wish to ditch traditional shower curtains for an alternative. But you don't want your curtain rings to go to waste. If you wish to upcycle them, Instagram creator Kendra Davis has a nifty DIY idea up her sleeve: she glues the curtain rings together in a spherical shape to turn them into a cute countertop storage solution that can be used to house fruit, napkins, remotes, small planters, and more.
If you want the container to be slightly deeper or wider, get two or three curtain ring sets. You'll also need your trusty hot glue gun, a plastic cup (or wide dish), and a large balloon or bowl to serve as your base. Feel free to switch to a different adhesive, like the E6000, if you're worried about the balloon popping midway through due to the hot adhesive or if you plan on using the bowl in a humid environment. To add decorative touches to your bowl, grab a can of spray paint in a color you like (or one that goes with your overall interior decor theme) and a bag of Clear Glass Accent Gems from Dollar Tree.
How to DIY a decorative bowl using Dollar Tree shower curtain rings
Begin by preparing your base for this DIY. Blow up the balloon, then place it upside-down in a plastic cup so it remains securely in place. Next, plug in your glue gun and start adhering the curtain rings in a semi-circular pattern. Ensure you apply the glue to the rings and stick them to each other, not to the balloon — if you don't, you'll have a hard time pulling it out later on. That being said, if you wish to use an actual bowl as your base, stick the first ring to it with a small amount of glue (or it'll fall off before drying) and follow the above procedure for the rest. Continue until you're satisfied with the size and depth of your decorative bowl.
If you follow the first approach, let the rings dry overnight or, at least, for a couple of hours before you pop the balloon. If you go with the second option, carefully pluck out your rings (twisting them gently should help) before the glue cures all the way. You can use the bowl as-is or give it a coat of spray paint. If the end result looks too basic, you can always go the extra mile and glue the clear accent gems to all the joints (on both sides) before you spray-paint it. Alternatively, line the edges with a complementary shade of glitter glue — also great for turning ordinary glass jars into unique lanterns — or simply put it on a pedestal. No matter which option you choose, don't forget to seal your decorative bowl, especially if you live in a humid region.