She Grabs Dollar Tree Shower Curtain Rings & Turns Them Into Chic Countertop Storage

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Shower curtains are great at controlling rogue water splashes and offering ample privacy so two people can use a bathroom at the same time. Better yet, you don't need fancy hardware to hang them up — the budget-friendly plastic rings from Dollar Tree work well. However, if you're redecorating your bathroom, you might wish to ditch traditional shower curtains for an alternative. But you don't want your curtain rings to go to waste. If you wish to upcycle them, Instagram creator Kendra Davis has a nifty DIY idea up her sleeve: she glues the curtain rings together in a spherical shape to turn them into a cute countertop storage solution that can be used to house fruit, napkins, remotes, small planters, and more.

If you want the container to be slightly deeper or wider, get two or three curtain ring sets. You'll also need your trusty hot glue gun, a plastic cup (or wide dish), and a large balloon or bowl to serve as your base. Feel free to switch to a different adhesive, like the E6000, if you're worried about the balloon popping midway through due to the hot adhesive or if you plan on using the bowl in a humid environment. To add decorative touches to your bowl, grab a can of spray paint in a color you like (or one that goes with your overall interior decor theme) and a bag of Clear Glass Accent Gems from Dollar Tree.