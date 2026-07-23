Easier Than Hand Pulling: The Home Depot-Exclusive Tool For Removing Weeds
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Sore fingers. Mud under your nails. Weeds snapping in half. Does any of that sound relatable? If so, you are likely tired of pulling weeds by hand and looking for a tool to make weeding easier. The problem, however, is that there are many weeding tools out there, and everyone claims theirs is the best. This can confuse the average gardener. There is no reason to worry, though! Home Depot has a weeder that might be worth a look. Say hi to the Corona MAX 43.75-inch WeedSLAYER Weeder. It is a weed-removal tool sold exclusively at Home Depot and costs about $44.
The weeder has heat-treated, high-carbon-steel blades that are designed to drive into the soil around a weed and uses a simple step, twist, and pull motion to remove them. There is a steel footplate on the weeder, too. It gives the user a place to apply downward pressure when removing the weeds and has slip-resistant traction grooves that help keep the user's shoe stable.
Also, thanks to its 43¾-inch length, you won't have to bend over as much, helping reduce the back strain that often comes with pulling weeds by hand. A dedicated weeder tool like Corona's MAX WeedSLAYER Weeder also provides better leverage in compacted soil, making it way easier to pull weeds with deep taproots. Just keep in mind that a weed puller might not be the ideal choice for every yard and every person. So, make sure you learn about other ways to get rid of weeds before making the purchase.
What do buyers say about Corona MAX WeedSLAYER Weeder?
The Corona MAX 43.75-inch WeedSLAYER Weeder has somewhat mixed feedback from buyers on Home Depot. It has a 3.8-star rating based on around 1,000 reviews. Of these 1,000 reviewers, nearly 50% gave it a five-star rating, while another 16% gave it a four-star rating. Overall, 65% of buyers said they would recommend it. The positive reviewers frequently praised the weeder's ability to pull dandelions, crabgrass, and other deep-rooted weeds without requiring the user to bend much. Some customers also appreciated the fact that the weeder has an ergonomic design and sturdy construction.
Not all the reviews are encouraging, though. Nearly 18% of the buyers have also given the weeder a two- or three-star rating, whereas another 16% have given it a one-star rating. These negative reviews mention that the weeder is hard to use in hard or rocky soil and that it can sometimes leave part of the root behind. Some people also noted that the weeder leaves sizable holes in the yard. Other than that, a few buyers mentioned that the weeder broke after only a short period of use.
The weed-ejection mechanism also seems to frustrate a lot of buyers, as several noted that it became loose after removing only a handful of weeds. Put simply, while a weeder is a good way to get rid of weeds in the garden without killing other plants, it needs to be of good quality. To avoid some of the hassles of hand-pulling and shopping around for weeding tools, it's always a good idea to learn how to keep pesky weeds from growing in the first place.