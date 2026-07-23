Easier Than Hand Pulling: The Home Depot-Exclusive Tool For Removing Weeds

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Sore fingers. Mud under your nails. Weeds snapping in half. Does any of that sound relatable? If so, you are likely tired of pulling weeds by hand and looking for a tool to make weeding easier. The problem, however, is that there are many weeding tools out there, and everyone claims theirs is the best. This can confuse the average gardener. There is no reason to worry, though! Home Depot has a weeder that might be worth a look. Say hi to the Corona MAX 43.75-inch WeedSLAYER Weeder. It is a weed-removal tool sold exclusively at Home Depot and costs about $44.

The weeder has heat-treated, high-carbon-steel blades that are designed to drive into the soil around a weed and uses a simple step, twist, and pull motion to remove them. There is a steel footplate on the weeder, too. It gives the user a place to apply downward pressure when removing the weeds and has slip-resistant traction grooves that help keep the user's shoe stable.

Also, thanks to its 43¾-inch length, you won't have to bend over as much, helping reduce the back strain that often comes with pulling weeds by hand. A dedicated weeder tool like Corona's MAX WeedSLAYER Weeder also provides better leverage in compacted soil, making it way easier to pull weeds with deep taproots. Just keep in mind that a weed puller might not be the ideal choice for every yard and every person. So, make sure you learn about other ways to get rid of weeds before making the purchase.