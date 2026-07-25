Mold Vs. Mildew: Is There A Difference?

I wager that, for many of you, your first experience with mold or mildew occurred as an adult, when you noticed a funny smell coming from under your sink. For me, my dad was a professional air quality consultant. I grew up looking at sealed Petri dishes filled with fuzzy, colorful spores that had grown from air samples my dad had taken for clients. So, I learned early on that even though they are both types of fungi, the differences between mold and mildew lie in their appearance, smell, and how they grow.

The first way to tell the difference between mold and mildew is by sight. Mold growth in your home can be caused by leaks, poor ventilation, high humidity, dampness, and poor insulation. In appearance, common household molds like Cladosporium and various Aspergillus appear as fuzzy, slightly bulbous spores in a range of colors like blue, green, gray, or white. Toxic black mold is a blackish-green color with a texture that hovers between slimy and fuzzy. Mildew likes to grow in identical conditions, and most commonly appears as flat and powdery grey, white, or yellow spores.

Another differentiator between mold and mildew is the smell. If the area you're examining has a musty stench, that's mold. If the scent is milder and has a hint of dampness, that's mildew. Don't go looking for mold or mildew via smell, because inhalation can cause potentially severe reactions.