How To Get Rid Of Gnats And Fruit Flies Using Old Pickle Jars And A Screwdriver

The smell of the bait is essential for attracting these flies, so be sure to wash your pickle jars thoroughly. To further prepare the jar, the1776wife used a screwdriver to poke several holes in the lid. Carefully tap the back of the tool with a hammer, driving it through the metal jar lid. By creating even smaller holes, you'll make it more difficult for the flies to get out of the jar. A nail could also be used instead of a screwdriver for tiny openings. If your jar is missing its lid, secure a piece of plastic wrap tightly over the jar with a rubber band and poke about a dozen holes with a toothpick.

@the1776wife It's gnat season here! So it was time to get out my gnat/fruit fly jars...I reuse these jars until I lose the lids😂 These are pickle jars that I washed and saved for this very thing! I have done this for MANY MANY years...even before I was focused on having a non-toxic house. If you try them, let me know! ♬ original sound – the1776wife

For bait, the DIYer poured a cup of sugar into the glass before filling the jar with roughly equal parts of hot water and white vinegar. Add your dish soap and stir the mixture. It's essential to only use one or two drops of dish soap to prevent the liquid from overpowering the vinegar smell. You can alternatively skip the sugar and use apple cider vinegar and liquid dish soap for fruit flies (as supported by Michigan State University's garden extension). Set your pickle jar traps on your counter to start catching flies.

While traps, whether store-bought or DIY, are useful for killing these itty bitty pests, they won't solve the root of the problem. In order to totally eliminate the flies and prevent them from returning, you'll have to discover what's attracting them and get rid of it. A few key ways to prevent ongoing fruit fly issues include keeping your countertops clean, covering or placing produce in your refrigerator, quickly getting rid of rotten fruits and veggies, and flushing your drains with boiling water. Cleaning smelly areas, like trash bins, is also essential.