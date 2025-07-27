Keep Gnats Out Of Your Home With This Easy DIY Wine Trap
There's nothing more frustrating than entering your kitchen, only to be greeted by a swarm of gnats. This can be especially stressful when you're hosting guests or simply trying to cook, eat, or clean. But rest assured, you're not the only one battling the tiny pests at home. Bugs in general are more active in the warmer months and they love humidity. So much so that you might be inspired to look for more natural pest control remedies to keep bugs at bay, particularly indoors.
It's worth noting that "gnats" can refer to a few different types of insects, including fruit flies, drain flies, and fungus gnats. These species are often found in areas with a lot of moisture or rotting food, which is why you might commonly see them in the kitchen. One solution is to learn how to make a DIY sticky trap to catch the flying bugs. Alternatively, if you're looking for a more aesthetically pleasing option, try using leftover wine instead.
How to make a DIY gnat trap with wine
First, you'll need an empty jar or glass to make a DIY wine trap. Pour a bit of wine in the vessel, then top it off with a bit of dish soap. You can also use a mixture of apple cider vinegar and sugar if you don't have wine. Next, place the jar in the area where the gnats tend to accumulate. Since gnats are attracted to fermented ingredients, the wine (or apple cider vinegar mixture) will lure them into the jar. Meanwhile, the soap will trap the gnats in the wine, preventing them from escaping. It's one of those ways you didn't realize you could use dish soap.
To further enhance your wine trap, place a sheet of plastic wrap on the top of the jar. Make sure it's tightly secured around the vessel. If needed, keep it in place with a rubber band or a few strips of tape. Gently poke several holes in the plastic wrap with a fork. This will allow the gnats to fly into the jar, but make it even harder for them to escape. Between the dish soap and plastic wrap covering, the pests won't stand a chance in your home.