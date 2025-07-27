Keep Gnats Out Of Your Home With This Easy DIY Wine Trap

There's nothing more frustrating than entering your kitchen, only to be greeted by a swarm of gnats. This can be especially stressful when you're hosting guests or simply trying to cook, eat, or clean. But rest assured, you're not the only one battling the tiny pests at home. Bugs in general are more active in the warmer months and they love humidity. So much so that you might be inspired to look for more natural pest control remedies to keep bugs at bay, particularly indoors.

It's worth noting that "gnats" can refer to a few different types of insects, including fruit flies, drain flies, and fungus gnats. These species are often found in areas with a lot of moisture or rotting food, which is why you might commonly see them in the kitchen. One solution is to learn how to make a DIY sticky trap to catch the flying bugs. Alternatively, if you're looking for a more aesthetically pleasing option, try using leftover wine instead.