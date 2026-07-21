Swap High-Maintenance Privacy Shrubs For A Self-Seeding, Airy Flower

If nosy neighbors bother you while you're trying to enjoy your garden, it may be time to upgrade your privacy. Shrubs and hedges are effective at keeping prying eyes at bay, but they are slow growing and need quite a bit of maintenance to remain tidy. You could install a fence, but the cost of privacy fences makes them an expensive proposition. There's a third option that's affordable and easy to care for: Tall verbena (Verbena bonariensis), also sometimes called Brazilian vervain, is a tender perennial with showy clusters of purple flowers. It can grow to five feet tall, creating an airy curtain of stems and flowers that partly shields you from view while also providing visual interest well beyond what most fences offer.

The flowers are also a favorite of many pollinators, including hummingbirds, butterflies, and bees. As a tender perennial, tall verbena does die back in cold winters, and is only hardy in zones 7 through 11. In cooler climes, it's grown as an annual but don't worry: It can self-seed, meaning you may still see flowers year after year. Tall verbena can even offer some delineation, if not view-blocking privacy, from the neighbors during winter and early spring while seeds are germinating. The stems of this plant are hollow and can be left standing. Plus, certain bee species use them as winter shelter and nests if you leave at least one foot of the stem growing. You can even grow verbena flowers in hanging baskets to create a mini curtain for a little added privacy on your balcony or porch.