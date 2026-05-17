The Gorgeous Self-Seeding Flower That Is Highly Attractive To Birds & Butterflies

A colorful flower garden is great, but what makes it even better is having a backyard filled with winged visitors. Not only are they enjoyable to watch, but birds and butterflies are extremely beneficial to have around. Most vegetable and fruit plants require pollination, so attracting butterflies, hummingbirds, and other pollinators can lead to a better crop. Many bird species feed on insects (including the unwanted ones), so bringing in more feathered friends can be an easy natural pest control remedy. Plus, who can resist their beautiful songs? To fill your garden with butterflies and birds, you'll want to choose flowers that serve multiple purposes, like foxglove beardtongue (Penstemon digitalis).

Foxglove beardtongue is a gorgeous clump-forming perennial that is highly attractive to birds and butterflies. It's a native plant that naturally grows along wood margins, woodland edges, and open forested areas across the eastern and central United States. In late spring, showy, white or lavender, tubular blooms emerge, luring in a variety of pollinators, including butterflies and hummingbirds. Their flowers often last through mid-summer, which are soon followed by pretty, red seed pods. Each of the pods is filled with seeds that songbirds relish. What the birds don't eat will disperse nearby, ensuring you'll have new butterfly and bird-attracting flowers for years to come.