What Nobody Tells You About Installing A 6-Foot Privacy Fence
Are you looking to create some personal space in your yard, an ideal place for sunbathing or outdoor grilling without other people eavesdropping on you? Or, do you want a practical solution that will keep your little ones or furry friends inside the yard without roaming around the neighborhood? A 6-foot privacy fence can turn your home into a private oasis, perfect for enjoying your outdoor space. However, while 6-foot privacy fencing has its perks, it is important to consider aspects such as the often high cost to install a fence, the ongoing maintenance requirements, your local laws, and visibility before you embark on the project.
It's easy to jump to the planning stage when you decide to build a 6-foot privacy fence, but you have to take a step back to see whether it's even allowed. Ask yourself, are there any regulations that prohibit or guide the installation of a 6-foot privacy fence in the area? Some counties or cities have laws that cap residential fencing height at 6 feet, while others may cap it at 4 feet, depending on factors such as the terrain or whether the fence is in the front or back yard.
Many neighborhoods also have an HOA that establishes its own regulations. Depending on the location, you may need approval or permits, which could involve a long waiting period and numerous restrictions for the fence's design. Keeping these factors in mind will ensure you avoid legal issues, have a seamless building experience, and keep your privacy fence in optimal condition. You don't want to go through all the trouble of installing your fence only to find you overlooked an ordinance and have to take it down, make alterations, or face stiff penalties.
Downsides to consider before adding a 6-foot privacy fence
The main downside of installing a 6-foot fence is the high installation cost. According to Angi, a privacy fence will cost you about $1,800 to $8,000, while a chain link fence will set you back around $1,298 to $3,576, depending on variables like the material, terrain, and fence length. If your garden requires some foundation work because of steep terrain, trees, or stumps, the costs can surge. When hiring a contractor, the average labor costs for installing the fence is about $10 to $15 per linear foot.
Many forget that a privacy fence also requires regular maintenance to stay in top shape. If you use wood, you will have to clean it and check it for rot, pest infestation, and loose boards regularly. Staining or sealing every two years or so will be crucial if you want to maintain its curb appeal and extend its lifespan. If you install a vinyl fence, you will similarly have to check for cracks and clean it annually. Alongside the initial installation cost, these ongoing expenses should be key considerations to see which material will be the most cost effective in the long run.
Keep in mind that a 6-foot fence will also limit visibility for the owner as much as it will for any passersby. If you enjoy views of the neighborhood or keeping an eye on incoming vehicles or visitors for security purposes, the fence may put you at a disadvantage. At the same time, many suggest that a 6-foot privacy fence can make a home look unwelcoming, particularly if it's in the front yard.