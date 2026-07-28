Craft The Cutest Kitchen Countertop Holder Using An Affordable Dollar Tree DIY

First, create the ledge piece of your countertop holder. With a simple plank, measure and cut the wood to fit the cutting board. Smaller wooden blocks may not need to be cut. If you opt for popsicle sticks, stack the sticks on top of each other and glue them together to make the ledge thick and sturdy. To give the Dollar Tree wood a deeper, richer color, stain your cutting board and ledge piece. Now, glue your smaller plank along the bottom of your cutting board. Flip the project over and glue the flat face of the miniature easel to the back.

To prevent the cookbook from falling forward, Dollar Tree's metal drawer pull is the perfect shape and has a sleek look. Glue this to the front edge of the shelf piece, creating a sort of railing for your book. Leave your countertop holder as it is for a simple, wood decor, or decorate the front of the cutting board to display a cute design when the holder is empty.

Painting your cutting board is an easy way to make it look lovely, and a stencil could help you add a cute image onto your decor. For a more elaborate look, TikTok creator juju.cares stuck a Dollar Tree wall decal of lemons onto the center of the board and glued a Crafter's Square wood frame around it. By setting your homemade decor in the kitchen, you'll style your countertops in an instant.