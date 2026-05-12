Dollar Tree Cutting Board DIY: Create A Gorgeous Home Decor Piece On A Budget

Dollar Tree cutting boards were designed for a niche purpose, but they can also serve a greater calling. These bamboo accessories are key pieces in many DIY projects shared through social media. One ingenious idea comes from YouTuber Creative on the Cheap. This popular craft influencer repurposed a pair of Cooking Concepts Bamboo Cutting Boards into a chic farmhouse vase for shelves, tables, or countertops.

If you take the time to transform a pair of cutting boards into a vase, you'll have an affordable Dollar Tree product that doubles as decor and storage. All of the materials for this project are found at Dollar Tree, making it an incredibly budget-friendly undertaking. In addition to the two bamboo cutting boards, you'll need two Crafter's Square Craft Wood Planks, Floral Garden Lace Ribbon, and artificial flowers or foliage. The total cost for these items should be around $10, depending on how much foliage is purchased. In addition to these materials, you'll also need a few common household essentials, such as a hot glue gun, super glue, and a miter saw.

The finished look has a classic aesthetic befitting traditional and farmhouse-style interiors. The lace adds a gorgeous touch without breaking the bank, improving the decorative appeal. What truly makes this piece beautiful is the artificial foliage that spills out the top. Artificial flowers imbue a space with natural beauty without requiring any upkeep.