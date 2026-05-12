Dollar Tree Cutting Board DIY: Create A Gorgeous Home Decor Piece On A Budget
Dollar Tree cutting boards were designed for a niche purpose, but they can also serve a greater calling. These bamboo accessories are key pieces in many DIY projects shared through social media. One ingenious idea comes from YouTuber Creative on the Cheap. This popular craft influencer repurposed a pair of Cooking Concepts Bamboo Cutting Boards into a chic farmhouse vase for shelves, tables, or countertops.
If you take the time to transform a pair of cutting boards into a vase, you'll have an affordable Dollar Tree product that doubles as decor and storage. All of the materials for this project are found at Dollar Tree, making it an incredibly budget-friendly undertaking. In addition to the two bamboo cutting boards, you'll need two Crafter's Square Craft Wood Planks, Floral Garden Lace Ribbon, and artificial flowers or foliage. The total cost for these items should be around $10, depending on how much foliage is purchased. In addition to these materials, you'll also need a few common household essentials, such as a hot glue gun, super glue, and a miter saw.
The finished look has a classic aesthetic befitting traditional and farmhouse-style interiors. The lace adds a gorgeous touch without breaking the bank, improving the decorative appeal. What truly makes this piece beautiful is the artificial foliage that spills out the top. Artificial flowers imbue a space with natural beauty without requiring any upkeep.
How to make this stylish centerpiece from a Dollar Tree cutting board
Begin this project by cutting the wood planks into three pieces with a miter saw: one 4-inch plank and two 6-inch slabs. Use super glue to attach them to one of the cutting boards in the same way that Creative on the Cheap does in their YouTube video. Lay the second cutting board on top to make a box-shaped vase. Make sure the two boards are aligned by standing them upright and ensuring they don't lean to one side.
Make sure the two cutting boards are solidly stuck in place by putting something heavy on top overnight. There's no need to buy anything special to weigh them down. Use a hardcover book, canned foods, or anything else that evenly disperses the weight. The next day, hot-glue a lace trim around the outside and insert the chosen flower arrangement.
Like this Dollar Tree DIY to make beautiful countertop decor, this idea works year-round using different floral arrangements. Opt for vibrant, colorful flowers during the spring and summer, and transition to dried grasses or autumn leaves during the fall. The overall vase design is generic enough to work in every season, making it easy to turn into a transitional piece.
Other budget-friendly ways to personalize this gorgeous home decor
If you want to put a different spin on the lace-wrapped cutting board, get inspiration from other Dollar Tree DIY organizers. Instead of using lace, leave the boards bare and apply a wood stain to darken them for a more elegant look. If you want to hide the wood grain, brush over it with several layers of acrylic paint for an opaque, solid color. Keep in mind that the paint route may take longer than expected, as it'll be difficult to completely cover the board's glossy finish. Another option is to give the vase an intricate pattern by decoupaging paper napkins, book or magazine pages, thin fabric, or tissue paper.
If you're looking for simpler embellishments, wrap the wooden vase in twine for a rustic look or use a velvet or satin ribbon for an elegant aesthetic. You could also hot glue Crafter's Square Assorted Wooden Shapes or Crafter's Square Wood Beads to give it more depth and texture.
Another idea is to alter some steps in the DIY. Set the cutting boards horizontally instead of vertically, and cut two 4-inch wood pieces and one 6-inch wood piece. Follow all other steps the same to make a wide-set vase instead of one that's narrow and tall.