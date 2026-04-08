Upgrade Dollar Tree Cutting Boards Into The Cutest Bookshelf Organizers

Once you've tracked down all the necessary supplies at Dollar Tree or elsewhere, start prepping a board for decoupage. Put a solid coat of white paint on one side, and paint the other side and the edges in a shade that complements your napkin design. This part of your organizer will be visible on a shelf, so be careful to paint all the edges thoroughly.

Separate the napkin layers so you have just the decorative printed top piece. Decoupage it onto the white side of the cutting board by spreading Mod Podge all over the white cutting board surface and carefully smoothing the paper over it. You can also use a hot crafting iron to smooth down any creases or loose corners. Although the iron isn't critical, it will help ensure your results have a professional finish. File away the excess napkin running over the sides by rubbing the edge of the cutting board with a nail file or a piece of sandpaper. To give them a bit of sheen and protection, apply another coat of Mod Podge or spray sealer to seal the decoupaged paper.

The next step is to create the feet that keep the organizer standing upright alongside books. Cut the jumbo-size popsicle sticks in half using your shears, and use hot glue and super glue to attach them to one short edge on the painted cutting board so the entire build has an "L" shape. Although they'll be hidden under the books, paint the popsicle sticks to blend with the rest of the design.