Vertical Vs. Horizontal Book Stacking: Design Tips For Displaying Your Library

As you start designing your in-home library and getting your favorite books on the shelves, you should be aware of some specifics that are important not only for design, but for function. There are two options you should stick with when shelving your library: horizontal stacking and vertical stacking. Slanted books risk damage to the books themselves and should be avoided.

Vertical stacking is a more common method used for traditionally sized books. It's a great way to keep titles easily readable and quickly retrievable. When stacking books vertically you should consider placing them by size for a more pleasing aesthetic. If desired, you can color code your books or place them in a specific pattern by subject or author name.

Horizontally stacked books are usually done for larger books that can't fit upright. While horizontal stacks can add great variety and spacing to your shelves, there are some functional things to keep in mind — like accessibility and weight. Heavy books can place a lot of stress on the spines of your books as well as on your shelves, and you don't want them to cause damage or bowing shelves. Keep this in mind when stacking larger books. Retrieving books from the bottom of your horizontal stack isn't always easy, so consider placing these stacks on the lower bookshelves. Combining both vertically and horizontally stacked books is a unique design choice that will add interest to your bookshelf.