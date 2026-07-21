Repurpose Cardboard Tubes Into A Stunning Home Decor Piece For Your Entryway

Diy_decoration_by_adisa used four cardboard tubes for her project. Some tubes will be long, allowing you to cut several pieces from one. Two of the DIYer's tubes were the same length, forming the functional table legs. The other two were both shorter, with one being a little smaller than the other. Spray-paint the cardboard and your rectangular wooden plank black. Otherwise, adhere marble contact paper to the cardboard for faux stone furniture. To customize this project, play around with the number and size of your round table legs.

With construction glue, the DIYer stuck the tubes together in a row. Make sure that the two shorter pieces are in the middle, leaving your longer supports on the ends. Alternatively, group the tubes together for a wide leg in the center of your table. The TikToker added glue around the rims of the two taller tubes and pressed the tabletop into them. This creates the basic shape of the furniture, and a similar design could help you DIY your next dining room table.

Adding a few more accents will turn the table into stunning decor to transform your entryway. Stuff an artificial succulent or plant into each of the shorter tubes. To really draw your attention to the decor, stick a puck light under the tabletop. This illuminates the faux greenery for an opulent aesthetic. Set the table by your front door and place a chic bowl and decorations on top.