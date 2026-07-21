Repurpose Cardboard Tubes Into A Stunning Home Decor Piece For Your Entryway
When you first walk into a home, a nicely decorated entrance makes all the difference. If your entryway could use a bit of style and functionality, this hallway decor idea will make a bold statement without breaking the bank. A simple yet elegant table is surprisingly easy to craft from cardboard tubes. TikTok creator diy_decoration_by_adisa shared a gorgeous decorative table with legs made from cardboard tubes. To really transform this piece into home decor, the DIYer made some of the tubes shorter to add fake plants underneath the tabletop. With a puck light, some faux succulents, and trendy black spray paint, this stunning fixture will be the first thing your eye catches when you walk inside your house.
Heavy-duty cardboard tubes, like those used for packing or as concrete forms, will support a wooden board to form this table. A section of plywood would work well for a tabletop. While it is primarily decorative, this entryway table also provides a little bit of storage. Use it to hold a convenient catch-all dish for your keys and wallet when you come home. The tabletop also gives you a spot to set your handbag or accessories, like hats. Alternatively, the DIYer placed a candle and wine glasses on the homemade furniture, creating luxe decor. Besides spray paint, contact paper is a helpful alternative to a simple DIY for an elegant table.
Crafting eye-catching table decor to enhance your entryway
Diy_decoration_by_adisa used four cardboard tubes for her project. Some tubes will be long, allowing you to cut several pieces from one. Two of the DIYer's tubes were the same length, forming the functional table legs. The other two were both shorter, with one being a little smaller than the other. Spray-paint the cardboard and your rectangular wooden plank black. Otherwise, adhere marble contact paper to the cardboard for faux stone furniture. To customize this project, play around with the number and size of your round table legs.
With construction glue, the DIYer stuck the tubes together in a row. Make sure that the two shorter pieces are in the middle, leaving your longer supports on the ends. Alternatively, group the tubes together for a wide leg in the center of your table. The TikToker added glue around the rims of the two taller tubes and pressed the tabletop into them. This creates the basic shape of the furniture, and a similar design could help you DIY your next dining room table.
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Adding a few more accents will turn the table into stunning decor to transform your entryway. Stuff an artificial succulent or plant into each of the shorter tubes. To really draw your attention to the decor, stick a puck light under the tabletop. This illuminates the faux greenery for an opulent aesthetic. Set the table by your front door and place a chic bowl and decorations on top.