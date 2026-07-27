She Uses A Dollar Tree Dryer Sheet Holder For Smart Kitchen Cabinet Storage

Are you tired of constantly digging through your kitchen cabinets to find what you need? Kitchen cupboards, particularly the one under the sink, are notorious for becoming cluttered and unorganized. Instead, a YouTuber has a superb storage solution for kitchen cleaning cloths that only requires one Dollar Tree item. The Daily DIYer (also known as Shannon) showcased how the low-cost retailer's dryer sheet holder can create a kitchen towel storage solution on a budget. The clear, plastic box provides a compact spot to stash your clothes that ensures you can easily find them inside your cabinet. By folding the towels neatly, the DIYer stacked them in the organizer for convenient dispenser-style storage. You can also store sponges in this storage unit, as well, so everything you need to get your dishes clean is organized and close at hand.

If you need to straighten up messy cabinets without making a dent in your budget, the magnetic dryer sheet holder is just $1.25 at Dollar Tree. The slot at the front of the organizer allows you to grab one or several rags or sponges with ease. Shannon set the holder in her under-the-sink cupboard for better organization, placing it atop a Dollar Tree wire rack to maximize vertical space. This keeps the rags in an easy-to-access place when you need to quickly wipe up a spill. If you scrub dishes with wash cloths, they'll be right where you need them. Though it's designed to keep your dryer sheets neatly beside the appliance, this plastic holder is a Dollar Tree item you need to perfectly organize your kitchen.