She Uses A Dollar Tree Dryer Sheet Holder For Smart Kitchen Cabinet Storage
Are you tired of constantly digging through your kitchen cabinets to find what you need? Kitchen cupboards, particularly the one under the sink, are notorious for becoming cluttered and unorganized. Instead, a YouTuber has a superb storage solution for kitchen cleaning cloths that only requires one Dollar Tree item. The Daily DIYer (also known as Shannon) showcased how the low-cost retailer's dryer sheet holder can create a kitchen towel storage solution on a budget. The clear, plastic box provides a compact spot to stash your clothes that ensures you can easily find them inside your cabinet. By folding the towels neatly, the DIYer stacked them in the organizer for convenient dispenser-style storage. You can also store sponges in this storage unit, as well, so everything you need to get your dishes clean is organized and close at hand.
If you need to straighten up messy cabinets without making a dent in your budget, the magnetic dryer sheet holder is just $1.25 at Dollar Tree. The slot at the front of the organizer allows you to grab one or several rags or sponges with ease. Shannon set the holder in her under-the-sink cupboard for better organization, placing it atop a Dollar Tree wire rack to maximize vertical space. This keeps the rags in an easy-to-access place when you need to quickly wipe up a spill. If you scrub dishes with wash cloths, they'll be right where you need them. Though it's designed to keep your dryer sheets neatly beside the appliance, this plastic holder is a Dollar Tree item you need to perfectly organize your kitchen.
Ways to repurpose a dryer sheet holder for kitchen storage
In the YouTube Video, The Daily DIYer explained that this Dollar Tree DIY stores dish towels better when they're folded a particular way. Lay the cloth flat and fold the bottom edge over the middle. Fold the other side into the middle as well, creating a narrow shape. Bring the ends toward the middle again, folding the cloth in thirds for a neat square. About seven cleaning cloths can be stored inside the dryer sheet holder, or an assortment of towels and sponges.
Even if you don't have a cabinet rack, the cube-like box will sit flat on the bottom of your cupboard or on a shelf. However, the magnetic backing provides an ingenious alternative. Placing an adhesive magnet, like inexpensive magnet tape, on the inside of the cupboard door allows the holder to be mounted there instead, maximizing space. If your cabinets or drawers are too full for this organizer, use the magnet to stick it to the side of your fridge. Other magnetic surfaces, like the front of your dishwasher, provide handy storage spots that free up cabinet space.
Though Shannon's hack creates a place for clean, dry cloths, consider keeping an additional empty dryer sheet holder in your kitchen as a laundry bin for damp, dirty rags. Besides dish cloths, a dryer sheet holder could corral your cleaning supplies that are cluttering your kitchen cabinet. Alternatively, use Shannon's Dollar Tree organizer tip to stash face wash cloths inside your bathroom cabinet.