Why Do Cinder Blocks Have Holes?

Cinder blocks are a versatile construction material. But have you ever wondered why concrete blocks have holes? If your immediate answer is "To make them weigh less," you're right. Cinder blocks are intentionally designed with holes to make them lighter. This weight reduction has the added benefit of making them easily transportable, which in turn makes installation more efficient. However, that's not the only reason cinder blocks are designed with holes. With a material so versatile that it can be used to make everything from a house foundation to a stylish backyard bar and planter to a durable DIY retaining wall, it's fascinating to learn how they are made and why they have holes.

Cinder blocks are constructed from a durable mixture of Portland cement and aggregates. The mixture gets poured into a mold and pressed together to form what we recognize as a cinder block. The two square holes are divided by a concrete core, which adds stability and strength. Once set in place, cinder block holes can be filled with poured concrete to make them even sturdier. This is necessary if you are building a load-bearing wall like a basement foundation.

Another reason the cinder blocks have holes is that they make it much easier to run or connect plumbing or electrical lines. The hollow sections provide space for pipes or wires. Even if you drill into the cinder block to run piping, you won't damage its overall structural integrity.

The holes in cinder blocks serve other purposes, too. They increase the block's soundproofing qualities. The holes reduce noise infiltration from other rooms or outdoors.