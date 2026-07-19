The DIY Privacy Screen That Adds Instant Beachy Vibes To Your Patio

Traditional privacy screens are effective and often stylish, but there's a more creative, colorful way to conceal your patio. One way to add style and seclusion to your backyard is with a DIY privacy screen, and with a few easy steps, you can make your patio feel like a tropical oasis. A tall planter combined with faux trees makes for a gorgeous decoration that's big enough to block the view of your patio. While you'll often see this DIY utilize fake evergreens, like cedar trees, TikToker glambytes opted for faux palm trees, bringing a relaxing, beachy feeling to her outdoor space.

To build a stylish faux-tree privacy screen, you'll need a large, rectangular planter, and the Veradek Block Series Plastic Planter, selling for $189.99 on Amazon, is a popular choice. Though the all-weather planter stands 30 inches tall, there's a removable box inside that's much shallower. Placing your fake trees in this box allows them to sit up higher than they would in a regular planter, forming a taller privacy screen.

To get even more height, choose taller artificial trees. While 4-foot trees should be enough to provide sufficient coverage, the taller your greenery, the more secluded your patio will feel. The KOL Outdoor Artificial Areca Palm trees on Amazon come in packs of two with options for 4-foot, 6-foot, or 7-foot tall trees (costing $108, $149, and $160, respectively). Of course, if you don't love the look of faux trees, here's another charming DIY privacy screen that can add natural beauty to your backyard.