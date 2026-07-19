The DIY Privacy Screen That Adds Instant Beachy Vibes To Your Patio
Traditional privacy screens are effective and often stylish, but there's a more creative, colorful way to conceal your patio. One way to add style and seclusion to your backyard is with a DIY privacy screen, and with a few easy steps, you can make your patio feel like a tropical oasis. A tall planter combined with faux trees makes for a gorgeous decoration that's big enough to block the view of your patio. While you'll often see this DIY utilize fake evergreens, like cedar trees, TikToker glambytes opted for faux palm trees, bringing a relaxing, beachy feeling to her outdoor space.
To build a stylish faux-tree privacy screen, you'll need a large, rectangular planter, and the Veradek Block Series Plastic Planter, selling for $189.99 on Amazon, is a popular choice. Though the all-weather planter stands 30 inches tall, there's a removable box inside that's much shallower. Placing your fake trees in this box allows them to sit up higher than they would in a regular planter, forming a taller privacy screen.
To get even more height, choose taller artificial trees. While 4-foot trees should be enough to provide sufficient coverage, the taller your greenery, the more secluded your patio will feel. The KOL Outdoor Artificial Areca Palm trees on Amazon come in packs of two with options for 4-foot, 6-foot, or 7-foot tall trees (costing $108, $149, and $160, respectively). Of course, if you don't love the look of faux trees, here's another charming DIY privacy screen that can add natural beauty to your backyard.
Shielding your patio with a tropical plant privacy screen
Putting together a tropical privacy screen is extraordinarily quick and effortless — TikToker glambytes placed three faux palms in the removable container of the Veradek planter, and that was it. She pulled the planter to the side of her patio beside a knee wall, blocking the view of her seating area. One planter is enough for a small privacy screen. However, using multiple will conceal more of your space while doubling as a statement decoration. Line up two or more planters in a row along the edge of your deck, yard, or porch for more privacy. Alternatively, you can place your planters around the exterior of your home to block large, exposed windows.
@glambytes
Amazon Privacy Fence🌴 You can easily create a privacy fence using this planter and faux trees. I love this oversized rectangular planter because it has a shallow bed. And I added these faux palms to give a tropical vibe in our yard. #summerpatio #amazonhome #patioinspo #outdoorideas #summerstyling #patioseason #homefind #patioprivacy #amazonfinds #amazoninfluencer #amazonmusthaves #founditonamazon #backyardoasis #homestyling
Conveniently, the Veradek planter has drainage holes to siphon away water when it rains. Though strong winds can potentially knock over your palms, pouring landscaping rocks around the faux trees in the planter box will hold them in place and weigh down your screen. Foam gap filler can also be sprayed around the trees to permanently fix them into the box. If needed, you can even add more rocks or pavers to the bottom section of the planter to make it heavier and sturdier.
Though palm trees are a signature in beachy landscaping, other tropical trees can further customize and add color to your decor. Artificial banana trees would provide even more privacy with broader, larger leaves, while still looking super chic, and faux bird of paradise trees feature vibrant flowers that can help you turn your backyard into a tropical celebration space.