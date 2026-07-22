It's Time To Dump The Pricey Aerators: Here's A DIY Solution That's Just As Good
Frequent mowing, fertilizing, or usage of feed-and-seed are common ways to improve the look of your yard. However, aerating your lawn is one of the best ways to take it from good to great. Landscapers and DIY homeowners typically use one of two pricey aerator machine types to make the ground less compact. Core aerators remove evenly-spaced soil plugs from the ground, which provides easier penetration for water, fertilizer, and root growth. Spike aerators are less aggressive, simply poking tons of tiny holes into the dirt to loosen the soil. You'll know when it's time to aerate your lawn when rainwater starts to pool for long periods of time or your yard starts developing bare spots even if you're watering and fertilizing it regularly.
According to Angi, professional aeration services cost between $130 and $300. You'll spend a similar amount to rent a core aerator for a few days or to purchase a spike aerator designed to be towed behind a riding mower. But when it's time to dump the pricey aerators, using a few nails and pieces of scrap wood can result in a DIY solution that's just as good. Shove the nails into the wood to make yourself a spiked board, which can then be used as a cheap spike aerator.
DIY a spike aerator with scrap wood and nails
Sure, you could opt for a pitchfork — unless you don't already own one. Some people try to keep their balance while walking around on a pair of spiky shoes, but they can be rough to set up and move around in. And although liquid aeration can be an easier solution that eliminates heavy lifting, lawn care experts claim chemical sprays can't compete with physically disturbing your dirt.
That's exactly what makes this DIY spike aerator such a good alternative. To make it, start by hammering large nails through a piece of two-by-four lumber cut to a manageable size. Keep your own upper body strength and yard dimensions in mind when figuring out the ideal length. While you can use a ruler and pencil to make sure your nails are evenly distributed, it's not absolutely necessary as long as you use between 10 and 20 nails per foot.
@7heavenflooring
Homemade Lawn Aeration.#fyp #foryou #foryoupage #blowthisup #tiktokdontletthisflop #trending #hardwork #home #improvement #service #worklife #wood #dearbornheights #dearborn #michigan #handyman #easy #builder #work #viral #Homemade #lawn #aeration
To make your spiked board less backbreaking to operate, use a heavy-duty screw to perpendicularly attach another two-by-four to the center, opposite of where the nails are poking out. The right height will depend on how tall you are, but aim for just above your waist. Once the crossbar is securely attached, drill a hole a few inches from the top before inserting a metal bar through it. A piece of copper pipe or even a discarded metal closet rod can do the trick. Just make sure it's long enough for you to get a firm grip on either side of the bar so you can easily press your new spike aerator into the ground.