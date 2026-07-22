It's Time To Dump The Pricey Aerators: Here's A DIY Solution That's Just As Good

Sure, you could opt for a pitchfork — unless you don't already own one. Some people try to keep their balance while walking around on a pair of spiky shoes, but they can be rough to set up and move around in. And although liquid aeration can be an easier solution that eliminates heavy lifting, lawn care experts claim chemical sprays can't compete with physically disturbing your dirt.

That's exactly what makes this DIY spike aerator such a good alternative. To make it, start by hammering large nails through a piece of two-by-four lumber cut to a manageable size. Keep your own upper body strength and yard dimensions in mind when figuring out the ideal length. While you can use a ruler and pencil to make sure your nails are evenly distributed, it's not absolutely necessary as long as you use between 10 and 20 nails per foot.

To make your spiked board less backbreaking to operate, use a heavy-duty screw to perpendicularly attach another two-by-four to the center, opposite of where the nails are poking out. The right height will depend on how tall you are, but aim for just above your waist. Once the crossbar is securely attached, drill a hole a few inches from the top before inserting a metal bar through it. A piece of copper pipe or even a discarded metal closet rod can do the trick. Just make sure it's long enough for you to get a firm grip on either side of the bar so you can easily press your new spike aerator into the ground.