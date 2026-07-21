Forget Poured Concrete: A Better-Looking Patio Alternative That Costs Less Over Time

Patios are an excellent outdoor upgrade that can be designed with materials and layouts for any backyard. Poured concrete is a popular choice thanks to its relative affordability, often costing between $6 and $12 per square foot. However, over time, poured concrete can end up costing you more money in maintenance and repairs. Pavers, which can be made with concrete or eco-friendly clay, are more expensive upfront at $10 to $30 per square foot, but cost less over time thanks to their longevity, flexibility, and durability.

Let's look at durability to start. As part of their construction, concrete pavers are built with far more strength than a poured slab. This increased strength makes them far more weather-resistant and tolerant of heavy traffic. The added durability gives the pavers a lifespan of up to 50 years. This is twice the average 25-year lifespan for concrete slabs. Part of the reason poured concrete doesn't last as long is because of its onsite-application. It's left to cure outside, where it is subject to the weather, and is therefore more prone to early damage.

There's also aesthetics to consider. While concrete slabs can be stamped into interesting patterns, it is generally accepted that a patio built with pavers is going will have greater curb appeal. The colors and patterns of pavers can be shaped to offer a wider range of design choices that can increase your home's value, making them an exceptional return on investment.