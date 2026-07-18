Skip The Traditional Deck Box: This Amazon Find Adds Outdoor Storage & Seating
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If you're in a summer state of mind, chances are you're hyper-focused on a barbecue menu or doing laps in the pool, and rightfully so. Clutter isn't really top of mind, but after a few al fresco dinners and splash sessions, it's easy for knick-knacks to start piling up in the backyard. Multipurpose furniture is key to a beautiful outdoor space, plus it will keep things organized, functional, and stylish. Take, for example, the Devoko Storage Bench Deck Box on Amazon.
The storage and seating hybrid boasts a traditional cottage-like aesthetic and is available in dark brown, black, and grey. Looks aside, the piece has 80 gallons of storage space to house rogue pool floaties or gardening accessories. It can also seat three people when it comes time to fire up the grill. While customers appreciate the item's ample storage and seating capabilities, the find does have its downfall. In inclement conditions, rain could get inside, and the seat may start to deteriorate, according to customer reviews.
How to style Amazon's bench box in your backyard
Other reviewers who were looking for more outdoor storage and organization praised the bench for its functionality and appearance. It's also a good way to lean into outdoor trends. Homes have begun to intertwine indoor and outdoor living and do away with strict boundaries between patios or decks and gardens. When paired with a comfy cushion, the Devoko bench box offers a place to kick back and can act as a transitional piece where lines between the deck and lawn begin to blur.
To up the ante of that lived-in mentality, you'll want to pair your bench box with cozy finds you'd expect in the living room and dining room (think outdoor pillows and rugs). If you're going to be grilling regularly, consider situating the bench box near a DIY outdoor bar so you can enjoy a margarita while watching your food cook. If you're placing the bench near your garden area, look for textiles in colors that will complement your floral color scheme.