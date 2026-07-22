Ditch Baskets And Bins: This Antique Thrift Find Doubles As Useful Storage

Baskets and bins are a dime a dozen. For a truly unique way to store treasures, skip the big box stores and look for an antique solution to an age-old problem. Celluloid vanity boxes were a popular trend from their start in the Victorian age to the 1930s. One of the first plastics, celluloid, refers to the material used to make these decorative and practical pieces. More durable than glass and mass- produced, celluloid vanity boxes held beauty products, combs, brushes, mirrors, neckties, and more. The term "vanity box" was used to describe a travel case or vanity table storage for personal grooming accessories. It's a find that can hold your favorite treasures while looking good and adding valuable storage space.

The material was developed in the 19th century through trial and error and was used for applications such as early photographic plates and billiard balls. Also known as "French Ivory", it was used as a substitute for ivory in silverware, hand mirrors, and baby rattles, since real ivory was expensive and harder to come by. It popped up in everything from clothing and jewelry to table tennis and dolls. And until the 1950s, celluloid film was even used to make your favorite classic movies. It was widely used,much like plastic today.