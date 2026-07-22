Ditch Baskets And Bins: This Antique Thrift Find Doubles As Useful Storage
Baskets and bins are a dime a dozen. For a truly unique way to store treasures, skip the big box stores and look for an antique solution to an age-old problem. Celluloid vanity boxes were a popular trend from their start in the Victorian age to the 1930s. One of the first plastics, celluloid, refers to the material used to make these decorative and practical pieces. More durable than glass and mass- produced, celluloid vanity boxes held beauty products, combs, brushes, mirrors, neckties, and more. The term "vanity box" was used to describe a travel case or vanity table storage for personal grooming accessories. It's a find that can hold your favorite treasures while looking good and adding valuable storage space.
The material was developed in the 19th century through trial and error and was used for applications such as early photographic plates and billiard balls. Also known as "French Ivory", it was used as a substitute for ivory in silverware, hand mirrors, and baby rattles, since real ivory was expensive and harder to come by. It popped up in everything from clothing and jewelry to table tennis and dolls. And until the 1950s, celluloid film was even used to make your favorite classic movies. It was widely used,much like plastic today.
Where to find and how to use celluloid vanity boxes
When thrifting, look past the Pyrex and aim for the home goods to find celluloid boxes. There were many items made from the French Ivory favorite, so chances are good you'll come across options while shopping for antiques. Favorite online spots like Etsy and eBay have their own category listings for easy searching. Thrift stores and estate sales are hot spots for this vintage find. There are plenty of expert tips for finding the best items at estate sales, and these antique cases are often overlooked.
Since these boxes are often over 100 years old, they may have a yellow tint that only adds to their charm. If needed, celluloid vanity boxes can be cleaned with a soft, damp cloth to remove dirt. Lined with velvet, silk, or satin and decorated with the era's trends, celluloid vanity boxes are eye-catching and classic. Today, they can be centerpieces on your entry table to hold keys, desktop bins for odds and ends, or a stylish retro way to hide remote controls on your coffee table. Replacing an existing basket or bin with a vanity box is also a way to refresh your decor without breaking the bank. Original celluloid was clear before colorizing, and as mentioned, it can yellow over time. If it seems out of place with your decor, pair the yellow tint with a complementary color like purple in your space. Whatever you need to store, ditch baskets and bins. Take it old school with this classic look.