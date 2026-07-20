The Free Paint Program At Sherwin Williams That Rewards New Homeowners

From the unmistakable smell to the way it covers a multitude of sins, a fresh coat of paint is one of the most cost-effective ways sellers can update a home before listing it for sale. For buyers, that often means staring at neutral hues that make it easier to envision moving in but look all wrong after unpacking. It doesn't help matters when a builder or seller opts for cheap products that scuff easily and are difficult to clean. But there's good news if you've just bought a new place, because Sherwin-Williams rewards some new homebuyers with a free gallon of paint through the company's "Welcome Home" program.

While many people are planning a major refresh within the next year, rising paint costs are impacting the way people modernize their homes. Like other manufacturers, Sherwin-Williams has recently raised prices on its interior paints, which range from about $52 for a gallon of the basic Captivate Interior Latex to over $125 for a gallon of the premium Emerald Designer Edition Interior Latex. Whether you want to update a powder room or hallway, or you plan to repaint an entire house, filling out a simple online form to get a free gallon is an easy way to save.

New homeowners can sign up for the program by visiting the Sherwin Williams Welcome Home page. The form requires your full name, email address, and your new home's location. You'll have the opportunity to opt in to receiving additional exclusive coupons during the signup process. Members also get tips and inspiration advice that can help if you're struggling to choose paint colors for your home.