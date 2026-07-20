The Free Paint Program At Sherwin Williams That Rewards New Homeowners
From the unmistakable smell to the way it covers a multitude of sins, a fresh coat of paint is one of the most cost-effective ways sellers can update a home before listing it for sale. For buyers, that often means staring at neutral hues that make it easier to envision moving in but look all wrong after unpacking. It doesn't help matters when a builder or seller opts for cheap products that scuff easily and are difficult to clean. But there's good news if you've just bought a new place, because Sherwin-Williams rewards some new homebuyers with a free gallon of paint through the company's "Welcome Home" program.
While many people are planning a major refresh within the next year, rising paint costs are impacting the way people modernize their homes. Like other manufacturers, Sherwin-Williams has recently raised prices on its interior paints, which range from about $52 for a gallon of the basic Captivate Interior Latex to over $125 for a gallon of the premium Emerald Designer Edition Interior Latex. Whether you want to update a powder room or hallway, or you plan to repaint an entire house, filling out a simple online form to get a free gallon is an easy way to save.
New homeowners can sign up for the program by visiting the Sherwin Williams Welcome Home page. The form requires your full name, email address, and your new home's location. You'll have the opportunity to opt in to receiving additional exclusive coupons during the signup process. Members also get tips and inspiration advice that can help if you're struggling to choose paint colors for your home.
Sherwin-Williams offers a free gallon through its Welcome Home program (but homeowners can find other discounts too)
The Welcome Home program is ideal if you'd like to save a bit on paint after spending a fortune on your new home. But you also may want to look at the other discounts and promotional exclusives Sherwin-Williams has offered to new homebuyers. The company has ongoing partnerships with national homebuilders including Lennar and Ryan Homes, with deals of up to 15% off your entire purchase. Depending on how much paint you buy, that could be an even bigger discount than a free gallon. Both Ryan Homes and Lennar use Sherwin-Williams paint colors in new builds. So, it's also an ideal way to save on an exact match in smaller quart sizes if touch-ups are needed after moving large furniture into place.
If you're a renter or you have already lived in your home for years but you still want to update with the new 2026 paint color trends at an affordable price, you're not entirely out of luck. Anyone can become a Sherwin-Williams Preferred Customer by signing up for the company's PaintPerks Benefits program. This ensures that the latest sale prices always land in your inbox. And active duty and military veterans and their spouses are always eligible for 15% off Sherwin-Williams paints, stains, and supplies.