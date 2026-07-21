Not Concrete Pavers Or Gravel: The Eco-Friendly Landscape Alternative That Looks Nice

Concrete pavers and gravel make excellent and long-lasting landscaping features like an easy pathway or patio. Both materials are eco-friendly in their own right. Gravel is highly permeable and sourced from naturally weathered stones, and concrete pavers can be made from recycled materials, which reduces their carbon footprint. However, there is another eco-friendly landscaping alternative that looks beautiful and offers numerous benefits: pecan shell mulch.

Derived from the pecan tree (Carya illinoinensis), pecan shells are a natural byproduct of nut production. While the nuts themselves are sold as edibles, the shells can be repurposed into a natural and attractive mulch. The rich brown color of the shells mimics the look of traditional bark mulch. Some pecan shell mulch has a reddish hue, which is derived from trees that grow in the Southwest.

Pecan shell mulch is highly sustainable. Pecans are a huge cash crop in the United States. The trees grow from southern California all the way east to the Carolinas, with Texas, Georgia, and New Mexico the highest-producing states. If you live in USDA Zones 6-9, you could even start your own pecan tree from a nut.