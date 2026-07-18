Free Up Extra Kitchen Countertop Storage With A Classy Thrifted Solution
Welcome back to The Thrifted Fix, a weekly column where our writers turn thrift store finds into the ultimate solutions for everyday home problems.
I adore spending time in my kitchen. For me, it's my "happy spot" where I can cook and prep lunches. But to keep things running smoothly, I decided I needed more countertop space. That, or just an additional surface I could use to help clear my existing countertops. My solution was to create a DIY kitchen island out of a thrifted find. Without tons of extra room, though, it had to be an island that was petite, movable, and looked charming, too. Challenge accepted.
Thrifting is an activity with highs and lows. One day you're spotting a holy grail vintage cow dish, and the next, you're walking out empty-handed. My story involved a bit of both. Just minutes into my "kitchen island" hunt, my eyes lit up seeing a metal rolling cart for $8.99. It was multilevel, just the right size, and in wonderful shape. The only problem was that the cart had a wire bar design, which would make setting certain items down impossible. A different top surface was mandatory for the sake of usability (and appearance).
My first thought was to dig through the kitchen section in search of an oversized, wooden cutting board. Three stores later (and a break for lunch), I still couldn't find the right one. But what I did find at the last stop was even better — a vintage school desktop with a pencil groove and all. It was gorgeous, heavy, and would give my DIY island the character I was hoping for. To boot, the school desktop's measurements were just a smidge smaller than the cart's. And when it came up at half price for $6.49? Happy dance.
A rolling kitchen island to tidy up countertops
While cleaning the thrifted items, I imagined bringing my vision to life. Not that it was going to be difficult — just because there were so many different ways to set it up. Frankly, I only had to lay the vintage desktop over the cart for it to become a piece I loved. Instead of having an industrial look, the wood instantly warmed it up, along with making the cart more functional by covering its wire top. However, I'm unable to use the surface as an actual cutting board due to the types of chemicals usually found on finished wood. But honestly, that's not really the safest task to do on a rolling cart anyways.
I rolled the DIY island to the center of my kitchen and began transferring items over to it. My goal was to free up countertop space without creating an eyesore out of the piece. I used the bottom shelf for my bread and produce that typically hang out on the counter. The top became home to things like cooking oil, paper towels, and a whimsical teacup that I keep chocolates in for family and friends. My dish towels now have a new residence, too, thanks to the cart's sidebars. Although simple, this DIY ended up making a big difference to my kitchen counters.
Put your own spin on this thrift store project
Utility carts are meant to be versatile, so it's not surprising that they can be heroes in the kitchen. What tickles me is that it's so easy to give one an upgrade — using a school desktop was the vintage twist I felt my cart needed. But you also might find a beautiful tray, cabinet door, or an antique tabletop to upgrade a cart's surface instead. You could also paint the piece, contain your items with thrifted dishware, or set out handmade doilies as accents.
A DIY kitchen island can be used in various ways to help create more counter space. When guests come over, turn it into a chic bar cart so that liquor bottles and glassware don't get in the way of meal prep. Personally, I might use my desk's pencil groove to hold a stirrer, then place a shot glass in the inkwell (because why not?). Alternatively, you could use the top portion for appetizers or as a cute coffee station. The bottom rack can house the accompanying dishes.
I'm sure I'll switch up the items I store on my thrifted solution as time goes on. Really, it's whatever will help give me more workspace on my countertops. I enjoy having it in the center of my kitchen for convenience and added decoration. Yet, since the piece is movable and only 23 inches long, I can easily set it against a wall when I prefer to open the room up. While having a kitchen island or cart isn't anything new, making a unique version for less than $20 is what changes the game.