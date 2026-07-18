Free Up Extra Kitchen Countertop Storage With A Classy Thrifted Solution

Welcome back to The Thrifted Fix, a weekly column where our writers turn thrift store finds into the ultimate solutions for everyday home problems.

I adore spending time in my kitchen. For me, it's my "happy spot" where I can cook and prep lunches. But to keep things running smoothly, I decided I needed more countertop space. That, or just an additional surface I could use to help clear my existing countertops. My solution was to create a DIY kitchen island out of a thrifted find. Without tons of extra room, though, it had to be an island that was petite, movable, and looked charming, too. Challenge accepted.

Thrifting is an activity with highs and lows. One day you're spotting a holy grail vintage cow dish, and the next, you're walking out empty-handed. My story involved a bit of both. Just minutes into my "kitchen island" hunt, my eyes lit up seeing a metal rolling cart for $8.99. It was multilevel, just the right size, and in wonderful shape. The only problem was that the cart had a wire bar design, which would make setting certain items down impossible. A different top surface was mandatory for the sake of usability (and appearance).

Kathleen Shipman/Static Media

My first thought was to dig through the kitchen section in search of an oversized, wooden cutting board. Three stores later (and a break for lunch), I still couldn't find the right one. But what I did find at the last stop was even better — a vintage school desktop with a pencil groove and all. It was gorgeous, heavy, and would give my DIY island the character I was hoping for. To boot, the school desktop's measurements were just a smidge smaller than the cart's. And when it came up at half price for $6.49? Happy dance.