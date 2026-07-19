Forget Pottery Barn And West Elm: A Cheaper Place To Buy Furniture Is Expert-Approved

Are you ready to say goodbye to boring furniture, but find exclusive stores like Pottery Barn and West Elm out of your budget? Well, you're in luck, for there's a cheaper place where you can buy quality furniture, provided you're prepared to invest some time and effort. And if a good hunt gives you an adrenaline rush, that helps, too. The place in question? HomeGoods, according to Kim Gordon, the founder of Kim Gordon Designs.

Elaborating on her love for HomeGoods, which is operated by TJX, in her exclusive interview with Hunker, she says, "During COVID, we found ourselves desperately searching for items to finish our clients' homes! We ended up in our local HomeGoods, and that was the beginning of a MAJOR love affair." The reason homeowners and designers alike are drawn to a HomeGoods store is its large inventory that gets cycled out multiple times throughout the week. As a result, their collection is constantly changing, making for a unique shopping experience on every visit and across locations — a feature that Gordon uses to her advantage. "We go to the different HomeGoods stores near us to find specific items ... We were not motivated by pricing initially, but we were SHOCKED to find amazing prices. And the opportunity to PERUSE and be surprised by the vast array of items literally from all over the world was outstanding and exciting!" Since HomeGoods is an opportunistic buyer that grabs seasonally trendy cast-offs or excess production from different manufacturers at steep discounts, it passes them on to consumers to keep things affordable.