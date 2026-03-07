Goodbye Boring Furniture: The Cozy Comeback Trend Everyone Wants This Year

From a functionality standpoint, the fabric trim also conceals the underneath of the chair, allowing you to use the space for hidden storage, perfect for stashing board games, an extra throw blanket, or floor cushions. Pretty and practical — you can't go wrong there. While ruffles kissing the floor ground the room, ones that tease a little leg play with dimension, like the Maggie Ruffle Armchair from Birch Lane that has wooden tapered legs peaking out from the ruching. You won't be able to hide clutter, but it gives the design room to breathe and allows the chair legs to add another layer of depth in the space.

The ruching style also matters. Straight, pleated ruffles have a more edgy, clean style that can work for industrial or gothic designs to soften the space while maintaining an orderly look. Pleats are ideal to pair with another floral, old-school decor trend that's slowly making a comeback without the risk of looking outdated. On the other hand, frillier styles with tons of ruffles add more whimsy and vintage fun. However, too many pleats on the billowy skirt can create visual clutter, especially if you're expanding this look to another chair or the sofa.

If you want to try before you buy, consider a removable ruffled slipcover. Then you can play with the skirt length, ruching, and color before buying any new furniture.