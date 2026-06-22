The Best Time To Buy Furniture: Cheapest Months And Smartest Days To Shop

Buying new furniture is one of the best ways to completely update the look and function of your favorite rooms, but it's also one of the most expensive endeavors. Unlike easy home upgrades like adding a new light fixture or a fresh coat of paint, it can be hard to pull the trigger when it comes to investing in a new sofa, dining set, or other furniture purchase you'll live with for years. Since furniture pieces can be so expensive, many furniture shoppers are focused on the cheapest months and smartest days to shop. Although the best time to buy furniture depends on whether you're shopping for indoor or outdoor pieces, the cheapest months are usually near the end of winter or summer. You can also find great deals around certain holidays, like Labor Day or Black Friday, when furniture sales are in full swing.

The best furniture stores may distinguish themselves with great customer service and flawless delivery. However, all of them follow similar cycles based on slower sales after major holidays, end-of-season moments when it's time to clear out old stock, and long weekends when customers have come to expect promotional events. While you are unlikely to find deep discounts on custom-made furniture, understanding the biannual rhythm at furniture stores can help you score the best deals on showroom sets, floor model markdowns, and closeout items on clearance.