How To Repel Ticks: 5 Overlooked Solutions That Are So Simple

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Ticks can cause everything from fatal meat allergies to Lyme disease, babesiosis, anaplasmosis, spotted fever, and many others. Given the serious threat that they pose, it's natural to turn to extreme measures to control them. Yet these might not be warranted if you can repel them with simple strategies.

In a 2026 article published in Ticks and Tick-borne Diseases, entomologist Lars Eisen states: "There is a clear winner in the ongoing contest between humans and ticks. And it is not us." He acknowledges the need for a national strategy to curb the growth of the tick population but concedes that control on a national scale is likely impossible. With that said, there are a few steps you can take to repel these arachnids. Just bear in mind that the simple methods presented here aren't necessarily scientifically verified. Even if they work, you still have to check your clothes for ticks before you come into the house after a walk in the woods, and you need to regularly monitor your pets as well.