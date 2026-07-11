How To Repel Ticks With The Help Of An Overlooked Flower

Ticks have a simple MO: They hide out in the garden and latch onto an unsuspecting victim that brushes past them. They're so small that they're practically unnoticeable, but once they bite into a source of blood, they start to grow and become visible. By then, you will need to take extraordinary measures to get them off you or your pets, and the pests can spread diseases in the meantime. An effective way to stop these little blood suckers is to repel them by growing plants that they hate. Tansy is an overlooked champion, but it's one to treat with caution.

Common tansy (Tanacetum vulgare) was brought to the New World in the early 1600s, and it thrives in USDA hardiness zones 3 to 8. One reason to treat it carefully is that it may take over your garden. In some states — such as Colorado, Wyoming, and Minnesota — it's considered a noxious weed and prohibited. Another reason to think twice is that the leaves and flowers are toxic. That's bad news if you (or your pets) ingest them or get them on your skin because they contain thujone, which is a skin irritant and can be deadly when consumed in large quantities. It's good news, however, if you're looking for an effective tick repellent.

In fact, tansy's value as an insect repellent is one reason the early settlers brought it to the New World. For centuries, people have spread dried leaves and flowers around the house to keep out ants, beetles — and ticks.