Millennial Laundry Habits That Confuse Boomers
The generational gap between boomers and millennials has always existed. Boomers (born between 1946 and 1964) grew up in an era when everything was done a specific way, and many still believe it's the right way. On the other hand, millennials (born between 1981 and 1996) grew up in an age of technology, sustainability, and curiosity that continues to question long-held conventions. If you ask someone from either generation to describe the "proper" way to do just about anything — from decorating and planning a vacation to buying a car — you'll likely get two very different answers. The same is true for laundry.
Laundry differences include everything from choosing the right water temperature and sorting colors to how often loads end up in the wash and what products belong in a laundry room. The two generations rarely see eye to eye when it comes to simple laundry tricks.
If you're a boomer or a millennial — or you've watched interactions between a boomer parent and their millennial child — you probably know exactly what we're referring to. Here are a few millennial laundry habits that tend to leave boomers scratching their heads.
Cold water, cold takes on bleach, and a flexible laundry schedule
One thing many boomers were taught from a young age was that bleach and hot water were the ultimate weapons against viruses, germs, and tough stains. One 61-year-old Reddit user, Bobtheverbnotthenoun, states, "For disinfecting, it's one of the best products, and the price is really cheap." While chlorine bleach remains an effective disinfectant when used properly, oxygen-based bleach alternatives, stain sticks, and enzyme cleaners can also tackle many stains without the heavy chemical smell. Instead of dryer sheets, which can leave residue and may irritate those with sensitive skin, many millennials prefer wool dryer balls, which offer a reusable, chemical-free way to soften clothes and reduce drying time. Recently, detergent sheets have also gained popularity, especially since there are several liquid laundry detergent brands to avoid.
Millennials also prefer the cold setting. When it comes to modern detergents, washing clothes on this setting works just as well for most loads while using less energy and helping lower utility bills. Clothes washed at cooler temperatures also tend to last longer, since hot water can cause fibers in certain materials to break down and lose their shape.
Wash day frequency is also a sore spot for boomers, who typically wash clothes once a week. Millennials prefer a more flexible schedule, washing clothes as needed and sometimes rewearing certain clothing items multiple times before throwing them in the dirty clothes hamper. In the comments section of a TikTok video by mary.hrus, one commenter admitted, "There are some items in my closet that I'm not sure have ever been washed."
Sorting clothes pre-wash and putting them away when they are done is optional
One part of the laundry gospel for boomers is separating clothes into whites, darks, and colors. Millennials often take a more relaxed approach, tossing everything into a single load since cooler temps reduce color bleeding. Color-catching sheets have also made it much easier to mix loads.
Another area where the great generational divide becomes very obvious is folding and putting laundry away. Boomers prefer to take clothes straight from the dryer, fold or hang them, and put them in their proper place. For them, leaving clothes sitting around feels sloppy and unacceptable. Millennials have a very different perspective: Clean laundry often lives in the dryer for days and sometimes even goes on a few more tumble cycles to release wrinkles. Some clothes may end up draped across a chair, which is often jokingly referred to as the laundry chair (which boomers would very much prefer to ditch). When asking millennials on Reddit how often they put away laundry after washing, MsCeeLeeLeo responded, "Never at this point. We lay things flat in a pile and in the pile they remain until they get worn."
It's not that the younger generation just doesn't care about tidiness or washing clothes; it's that, between work, side hustles, and life's demands, laundry is perhaps the last thing on their minds.