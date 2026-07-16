Millennial Laundry Habits That Confuse Boomers

The generational gap between boomers and millennials has always existed. Boomers (born between 1946 and 1964) grew up in an era when everything was done a specific way, and many still believe it's the right way. On the other hand, millennials (born between 1981 and 1996) grew up in an age of technology, sustainability, and curiosity that continues to question long-held conventions. If you ask someone from either generation to describe the "proper" way to do just about anything — from decorating and planning a vacation to buying a car — you'll likely get two very different answers. The same is true for laundry.

Laundry differences include everything from choosing the right water temperature and sorting colors to how often loads end up in the wash and what products belong in a laundry room. The two generations rarely see eye to eye when it comes to simple laundry tricks.

If you're a boomer or a millennial — or you've watched interactions between a boomer parent and their millennial child — you probably know exactly what we're referring to. Here are a few millennial laundry habits that tend to leave boomers scratching their heads.